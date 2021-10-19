Foot OL – Goodbye OL, Benzema confesses – Olympique Lyonnais

Often mentioned, the return of Karim Benzema to Olympique Lyonnais seems almost impossible to achieve.

First of all because the striker trained in Lyon walks on the water at Real Madrid, and will remain at least until June 2023 in the Spanish capital. This will allow him to be free at 36 years old. Better than ever, he will certainly still have the level to bring something to OL, even if Jean-Michel Aulas has already put the brakes on by saying that he did not want to recover a player who is too old. Anyway, the question should not be asked for too long, since KB9 dreams more of the United States than of a return to Lyon to finish his career there. In an interview with ESPN, the French striker recently winner of the League of Nations, confessed about his sporting future and the direction he preferred to take for the end of his career.

Karim Benzema with American sauce

Karim Benzema to ESPN: “I will turn 34 in December. I continue to play, I feel better and better, so I have to continue. I like the USA. Football is getting better and better there. But am I telling you I will sign there? Right now, I am in Madrid ”. @LaurensJulien ⚪️ #Real Madrid

– Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2021

“ I will be 34 in December. I keep playing, I feel better and better, so I have to keep going. I love the United States. Football gets better every year there. But am I telling you where I’m going to sign? No, at the moment I’m in Madrid “, Warned Karim Benzema to the American sports media, history not to cause the runaway too quickly. Nevertheless, his interest in “soccer” and life in the United States comes as no surprise to those who follow him, who often takes advantage of his vacations to cross the Atlantic and live a few days on American time. For OL, it still seems complicated to make him change his mind, especially since, even if he drops a notch at the sporting level, his salary will always be among the most respectable if he decides to join the team. Major League Soccer.