Foot OM – OM: Pau Lopez knocked Steve Mandanda down!

Once again in favor of Steve Mandanda against Lorient on Sunday (4-1), Pau Lopez delivered his best match with OM.

For a dozen or so games, the 26-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has held the title in place of Steve Mandanda at Olympique de Marseille. Until now, Pau Lopez had not convinced many people, without committing dumplings or acting as a catastrophic goalkeeper. The click may have taken place on Sunday evening at the Vélodrome since the goalkeeper loaned with option to buy by AS Roma had by far his best match under the colors of OM. Decisive on several occasions, as against Diarra in the first half or during his double stop in less than ten seconds after the break (video below), Pau Lopez finally got everyone to agree. What to consolidate its place of n ° 1 in the mind of Jorge Sampaoli, according to the information of L’Equipe.

According to the national daily, the Argentine coach is very satisfied with the debut of his new goalkeeper. He appreciates the precision of his long game on the foot, but not only. The media claim that Jorge Sampaoli likes Pau Lopez’s depth management, superior to Steve Mandanda in this area in his eyes. After OM’s success against Les Merlus on Sunday in the high-powered atmosphere of the Orange Vélodrome, Jorge Sampaoli was also very laudatory towards his goalkeeper. “Pau had a very good game, we are very happy with him, both offensively and defensively. As I say each time, these are players who have arrived to have this type of match. That’s why he has to be valued, he was very good at a time when the team needed him. I hope he will maintain this level “ enthused Jorge Sampaoli.

Pau Lopez handles depth better than Mandanda

The next few weeks may be long for Steve Mandanda because according to L’Equipe, there will be no rotation in the Europa League and Pau Lopez will follow up against Lazio Rome on Thursday night in an Olympic stadium that he knows well to have played at AS Roma, where José Mourinho no longer counted on him. A keen observer of Olympique de Marseille, journalist Denis Balbir is also surprised by the very good level displayed by Pau Lopez. Nothing reassuring for Steve Mandanda. “Pau Lopez also reassured. It’s never easy to come in and be the designated replacement for an iconic player like Steve Mandanda. Until now, Pau Lopez has aroused a lot of skepticism. It must be said that he has not always been very clear in previous matches. Against Lorient, the Spaniard showed more authority, charisma ” he said on But. Enough to definitely put Steve Mandanda on the bench? Jorge Sampaoli has the answer …