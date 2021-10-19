Foot OM – OM-PSG: Eric Di Meco directly calms Guendouzi

Boosted by the victory against Lorient on Sunday night (4-1), Olympique de Marseille tackles the classic against PSG with ambition.

Author of a splendid match against the Merlus, Marseille midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi promised the Parisians hell. “With this fervor here at home, I know we can do something very well. It’s going to be a great game to play and we will do everything to win it. I believe in my team and I am sure that we will take the three points ” launched after the victory against Lorient the man with three lungs Mattéo Guendouzi, deeply convinced that Olympique de Marseille will win against Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and the other galactics of PSG. Optimism is much less rigorous on the side of Eric Di Meco, who expressed his concerns before this shock on the antenna of RMC.

🎙💬 Di Meco before OM-PSG: “When we host Paris, it’s the match of the year for them (…) A sleepy Paris, it’s never against OM!” #RMCLive pic.twitter.com/8dTkiX0XDB

– Super Moscato Show (@Moscato_Show) October 18, 2021

“Rennes beat PSG and played a very big game, but it was a sleepy Paris. But when you watch, when PSG have to stick their fingers out like against City, it wins. That’s why it worries me when we host Paris, it’s the game of the year for them, the supporters will eat their brains out by putting insane pressure on them when the bus leaves. The problem with OM against Paris is that OM never play against a sleeping Paris ” warned Eric Di Meco, who knows that Paris Saint-Germain is still working hard to challenge Olympique de Marseille, even more in the high-voltage atmosphere of the Orange Vélodrome, which can hurt Dimitri Payet’s teammates . Another element that may worry Olympian fans is the difference in recovery time for the two teams before this classic. Paris, which plays this Tuesday against Leipzig, will have 48 hours more rest than Marseille, who will challenge Lazio Rome on Thursday early in the evening in the Europa League.