Foot PSG – Mauro Icardi – Wanda Nara, a hacked phone at the origin of the clash

This weekend, an unexpected clash has exploded between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara and the most charismatic couple in Paris is struggling.

On Sunday, the PSG striker left for Milan to try to reconcile with his wife, who is also his agent. A relationship between Mauro Icardi and actress China Suarez is at the origin of the clash between the ex-Inter Milan striker and his wife. But this Tuesday, the Italian press unveils some crisp details that are sure to surprise. According to the information reported by Calcio Mercato, Wanda Nara used all possible means to trap her husband insofar as the star of social networks and Italian television had hired a private detective to spy on Mauro Icardi. Stronger still, Wanda Nara would have hacked the phone of Mauro Icardi, which allowed him in part to discover the messages of China Suarez.





Wanda hacked Mauro Icardi’s phone

This incredible story may make you smile but on the side of Paris Saint-Germain, this is absolutely not the case. And for good reason, because of this improbable clash with his wife, Mauro Icardi has not trained for three days, all this while a decisive week is looming for PSG with a Champions League match against RB Leipzig and the trip to the Vélodrome to challenge OM on Sunday evening. “Regarding Mauro Icardi and his personal problems, he was unable to train on Monday, but he is in the squad for Tuesday’s game against Leipzig. We will see what the situation is and if he can play or not ” launched Mauricio Pochettino, a bit annoyed about this at a press conference. Proof that if this people story between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara can make you smile at first, it is not funny for the coach of PSG. Especially since it is deprived of Neymar and Angel Di Maria for the reception of Leipzig at the Parc des Princes.