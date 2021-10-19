Foot PSG – PSG: Kylian Mbappé snubbed by Barça, oh the ball!

In July 2017, Paris Saint-Germain struck a huge blow on the transfer window by recruiting Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

After the transfer of Neymar to PSG, FC Barcelona activated several tracks in order to compensate for the departure of the Brazilian star. Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé were recruited at a gold price but according to the then president Josep Maria Bartomeu, the file of Kylian Mbappé, then player of AS Monaco, was also on the table. In an interview with Esport3, the former president of FC Barcelona revealed that the technical staff at the time had the choice between Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, and the choice of the sporting direction of the blaugrana club was then focused on the one who wore the colors of Borussia Dortmund. Looking back, it’s clear that Barcelona have made a pretty dumpling of appreciation.

Barcelona preferred Dembélé to Mbappé

“The signing of Kylian Mbappé was on the table, but the coaches preferred Dembélé because they wanted a player who rules out the game” launched the former president of Barcelona, ​​who does not however specify if Kylian Mbappé himself was interested in joining the Catalan club, before continuing. “Some recruited players have not lived up to expectations, players who have cost a lot of money, but these things happen in football. When these two players were hired, everyone applauded. Coutinho came because Iniesta was leaving. He was the best player in the Premier League. And Dembélé came after Neymar left ” he also explained.





Josep Maria Bartomeu finally focused on the situation of Lionel Messi, who left FC Barcelona as a free player this summer and who has signed up for two seasons plus one as an option at Paris Saint-Germain. A departure that the former Barcelona president, very talkative at the microphone of Spanish radio, would not have tolerated. And who has still not recovered from the arrival of Lionel Messi in the French capital, whom he very clearly blames his successor Joan Laporta. “I would not have allowed Messi to go to a rival in the Champions League. His case is different from that of Neymar ” said Josep Maria Bartomeu, visibly more inspired when he is a simple observer of Barça than when he was at the helm of the club.