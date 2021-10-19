Football Ligue 1 – “Robots”, “cowboys”, Germain hits the referees

Since the start of the season, refereeing has been debated in Ligue 1, as well as the sometimes dubious use of VAR.

This weekend, it was the Angers players who complained about the refereeing after their defeat at the Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain. But beyond the errors, it is the attitude of the men in black that is also talking this weekend. After Montpellier’s victory against Racing Club de Lens on Sunday afternoon, Hérault striker Valère Germain came out of his gongs to denounce the attitude he considers detestable on the part of Florent Batta, the referee of the meeting . Despite the success of the MHSC, the former Olympique de Marseille striker had a heavy heart and strongly criticized the attitude of the referee, whom he had already met during the draw between Montpellier and Troyes earlier in the season.





Valère Germain empties his bag

“I would like to talk about refereeing. It’s incredible. We’re dealing with cowboys, we can’t talk to them. We try to talk to them, they turn their backs on us, they are as arrogant as possible. We also have to be less aggressive in our opinion, but they also have to do something. We are dealing with robots. We just ask, from time to time, simple explanations but it is impossible. That they also question themselves because from time to time it can also degenerate from their fault ” accused Valère Germain, who pleads for the referees to be equipped with a microphone, an evolution towards which French football seems to tend naturally. “If you equip tonight’s referee with a microphone, I think you’d be surprised at how arrogant he has.” We tried to talk to him nicely, I tried early in the game to talk to him asking for an explanation, he doesn’t look at me, he turns his head. They are as arrogant as possible ”. Attitudes that the referees must imperatively erase if they do not want to have bad press when they are equipped with a microphone if this is validated in the future.