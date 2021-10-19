For fans, the Tuesday broadcast is a real test of discomfort

For several weeks Christine has “her head in the bucket on Wednesday morning”. For this reader of 20 minutes which gets up at 4:30 am every day, the programming change of Koh Lanta is complicated to take. If the show was brought forward to Tuesday, it’s because TF1 has too many programs to broadcast: Dance with the stars Friday, The Voice Saturday and soon Mask Singer, Ninja warrior and District Z. This choice has caused much ink to flow and many viewers deplore this upheaval.

Touch Koh Lanta Friday is to tackle a ritual. Several of the people who answered our call for testimonials tell how the broadcast of the show was accompanied by a moment shared between lovers, family or friends. “It was our pizza night /Koh Lanta which announced the weekend “, relates Charlotte who obviously had the same habits as Max:” I record to watch later and respect the tradition of pizza /Koh Lanta Friday ”.

At Pauline’s, burgers took pride of place on the table when adventurers only had a few grams of rice to eat: “we had our Friday ritual, fast-food in front. Koh Lanta, it really made it possible to cut between work and the weekend. From now on, we will simply zap, ”she regrets.

“It is not a material where you cut at your leisure”

“The show ending too late, the tomorrow is hard, hard … How many people watch from start to finish? “Asks Thierry. That’s a great question! Among our readers, Sophie goes to bed after half of the episode and watches the rest the next day. Same thing for Elise who watches the beginning with her daughter and the rest in replay. “What I regret a little is that if I had known that it was Tuesday, I would probably have shortened the episodes a little,” said producer Alexia Laroche-Joubert to 20 minutes a few weeks ago.

“We do according to the content, we never pull on the rope,” replies Rémi Faure, director of flow programs for the TF1 group. When the content justifies an episode that is a little short of 1h30, we make episodes of 1h30. But there are times when there is so much going on that you need to relate that you have to do longer episodes. It is not a material where you cut at your leisure. “

– 730,000 people in front of their post

Let’s compare the audience figures with the season offered at the same time last year. On average, the first seven episodes of 4 Lands (broadcast after the first confinement and before the curfew was imposed) had attracted 5,240,000 people. A year later, 4,510,000 fans tuned in at the start of the season. The legend, a drop of more than 700,000 people. However, on the replay side, TF1 is there. For the time being, each of the episodes of this anniversary edition has been viewed by more than a million latecomers, for an average of 5,680,000 fans including the catch-up.

“The replay, very high, shows, in a world of platforms, that the meeting of Koh Lanta is a crucial event for people who cannot be in front of their TV on Tuesday evening, ”notes Rémi Faure. As for the targets, the show is progressing on adolescents and young adults, “an audience that no doubt goes out on Friday nights”, and decreases somewhat on children from 4 to 14 years old “who represent a volume that is not the heart of Koh Lanta and that we almost completely catch up with the replay. “





Avoiding spoils, a national sport

With a broadcast of Koh Lanta until 11:35 p.m. in the middle of the week, the fight against sleep is the main concern of the public. Second, the fight against spoils is also one of the main battles for fans of the program. “I watch the replay on Friday evening and fight all week against spoils”, laments Léa.

Jack, he works Tuesday evenings and must therefore go through the replay to follow the adventures of Claude, Teheiura and the others while avoiding the name of the eliminated of the week. “You literally shouldn’t talk to anyone, don’t turn on the TV or the radio in the meantime,” he exaggerates a little. Elise, for her part, has unsubscribed from the pages dealing with Koh Lanta on Facebook so as not to know the outcome.

In order not to plant a knife in the back of its audience, as some candidates sometimes do among themselves, TF1 is careful not to reveal too much information in the days following the broadcast. “When it was Friday, a lot of people caught up with him on Saturday or Sunday, so we avoided having too explicit a speech on the outgoing on weekends,” says Rémi Faure. Concretely, this means that the face of the exiting is not clearly displayed on the social networks of the channel and that the trailers are carefully edited. “We make sure not to broadcast them right away and not to recall the previous outgoing so as not to spoil people,” promises the director of flow programs.

The misfortune of some makes the happiness of others

Among all those who are now watching Koh Lanta on Tuesday, we still meet people who find their account there. Maxime, as a “good self-respecting fan”, cannot wait until the next day and take the risk of being spoiled. “For programs / institutions such as Koh Lanta, you have to make an appointment. In any case, even if it’s Tuesday, I’m delighted to see a new season, ”he says. Fan for 20 years, Justine swears that she will always follow the show, no matter the place, no matter the place: “as long as I have my episode …”, she believes.

Freeing up the Friday night box also allows viewers to go about other occupations to get the weekend off to a good start. Regional agent specializing in nursery schools, Aubérie is doubly delighted: “Wednesday is my day off and Friday evening I have football training so I could not have watched Koh Lanta “. Laurence also validates this change because “Friday, the weekend requires, we often plan something other than television. “

While the total audience of the public is experiencing a small drop in this fall, “it is not certain that we would have had larger audiences on Friday,” comments Rémi Faure, highlighting the good weather that still reigns over the country. and the desire of the French to go out a little more. Corn Koh Lanta Will she ever return to her historic Friday night hut? “It’s a more complicated question to which we don’t have a precise answer,” we are told.

What we can say is that the survival show has better scores than Good doctor, aired Tuesday evening at the same time last year. “The flow and the big historic franchises are doing extremely well. They have a much larger audience than most American series. It is rather something a little structural that there is more entertainment and flow programs on TF1 ”, analyzes Rémi Faure. More fun, okay, but still Koh Lanta and still on Tuesday? For now, no decision has been taken.