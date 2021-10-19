Former All Blacks Sean Wainui dies at 25 in terrible accident

Maori international rugby player Sean Wainui died on Monday, October 18 in a car accident. He was 25 years old.

The world of rugby is in mourning. This Monday, October 18, Sean Wainui, a real nugget of the New Zealand championship, is died in a car accident. The 25-year-old Maori All-Blacks international held the record for tries in a Super Rugby game, a league made up of the top ten Australian and New Zealand franchises. According to the police, his vehicle hit a tree high speed. Sean Wainui was alone on board.

New Zealand Rugby Union chief executive Mark Robinson lamented the death of the Waikato Chiefs club player, citing “a dark day for rugby”. Adding: “Sean’s passing will deeply affect everyone involved in rugby, especially his Bay of Plenty and Chiefs teammates, we share their grief and shock,” in a statement.

Sonny Bill Williams’ tribute

The old All Black Sonny bill williams also wanted to pay tribute on social networks to the young Wainui. “Although I didn’t play alongside him, I could still feel his stature as I bumped into him as an opponent.”, he tweeted.

Sean Wainui, who notably represented New Zealand’s Under-20s and Maori All Blacks, began his Super Rugby career with the Canterbury Crusaders in 2016. He was married and the father of two children.

