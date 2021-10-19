Fortnite: Pick up a disc and place it on a turntable, Ariana Grande season 8 challenge – Breakflip

A new challenge arrives in Fortnite and asks you to get a disc and place it on a turntable. It is a quest of Ariana Grande.

With season 8 of Fortnite, Epic Games is adding new challenges in droplets, which means it’s not like before where every Thursday new challenges pop up. In the case of Ariana Grande’s challenges, they’re available from Tuesday, October 19, 2021 and here we’re going to tell you about the very first challenge: get a record and place it on a turntable. Two elements are important for this challenge: how to get the recording and above all, where is the turntable.

We will give you all the answers you need to solve Ariana Grande’s Monster Hunter challenges in Fortnite.

How to get a disc in Fortnite?

To complete this quest, you must look for a disk in Fortnite. They are quite easy to find, you have to look for a case with vinyls inside as in the photo below. You just need to pick up a disc using the E Key on your keyboard to pick it up. You can find a disc at Retail Row.







Disc and Platinum in Fortnite

Where is the turntable in Fortnite to place the disk?

Once you have the disc in your possession, you must use a turntable to play the disc and complete the challenge. You can also take a look at the screenshot above to see what a turntable looks like in Fortnite. Like the record, just press the E Key on your keyboard to place the record on the turntable and complete the challenge. Likewise, you can find a turntable next to a record to Retail Row.

