Forza Horizon 5 rolls on gold and celebrates it with players

Expected for November 09 on PC, Xbox Series and Xbox One, Forza Horizon 5 will not suffer any delay. The developers at Playground Games have shifted into high gear and taken a new step in development.

Summary Forza Horizon 5 rolls on gold

Eyes full of horizon, ears full of music

Forza Horizon 5 will officially beat the asphalt, or rather the lands of Mexico, on November 09. No ignition delay for the open world racing game from Playground Games, which formalized the game’s switch to version gold.

Today, AAA deferrals have almost become the norm. A rule escaped by Playground Games and its Forza Horizon 5. In the day yesterday, the studio reported that the game had reached a new stage of development and that it was finished:

Forza fans, we’ve reached a milestone on the road to Forza Horizon 5 – the game has gone gold! This means that the game can now be duplicated and sent to distributors, and is also ready for the final stages of its digital marketing.

To celebrate such a milestone, the developers of Playground Games have shared the music that will appear in the game when it is released. Pulse, Bass Arena, Block Party, XS, Hospital Records and Eterna are the channels of Timeless FM: they will broadcast authentic Mexican pop as well as the latest hits. feel-good of the whole world. An original soundtrack of which is part “Spanish-speaking artists from all over South America, to stick with the most realistic copy of Mexico“.

If only part of the soundtrack has been shared by Playground Games, the developers promise that the rest will be released on social media in the days to come. Otherwise, just wait until November 09 with the release of Forza Horizon 5 to enjoy the entire soundtrack. It will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and in Xbox Game Pass.

Songs broadcast on Horizon Pulse

“El Punto Final” by Centavrvs

“Weekends” by Classixx, Local Natives

“Afrika” by Clubz

“Cool Up” by De Lux

“Suéltame, Bogotá” by Diamante Eléctrico

“Levitating” by Dua Lipa

“Heat Waves – Shakur Ahmad Remix” by Glass Animals, Shakur Ahmad

“All I Want” by Kid Moxie, LUXXURY

“The Valley Of The Pagans (ft. Beck)” by Gorillaz

“Straight To The Morning (ft. Jarvis Cocker)” by Hot Chip

“All Of The Time” by Jungle

LUXXURY “Feels So Good”

Lucky Chops “Full Heart Fancy”

“Everything at Your Feet (ft. The Chamanas)” by ODESZA

“Midnight Sun” by OTR, Ukiyo

“Look At The Sky” by Porter Robinson

“Where We Started” by PRXZM

“Hello Hello Hello” by Remi Wolf

“New Heartbreak” by Sad Alex

Saint Motel’s “Preach”

“Fiebre” by Sotomayor

“Quema” by Sotomayor

“Sunshine (with The Knocks)” by Whethan

Young & Sick’s “Ohh My Ghosts”

