France offers itself a new world record … for abdominals

At 23, Nicolas Bodereau broke the world record for the number of abs on Saturday in Nazelles-Négron (Indre-et-Loire). With 8,004 abs done in an hour, he dethroned another Frenchman, Roger Prévost, 85 years old.

The duel had been launched after confinement … Who of Roger Prévost or Nicolas Bodereau holds the world record for abdominals in one hour? Officially, the record belonged to the first since 2017. With 6,788 sit-ups performed at the town hall of Tours, Roger Prévost, now 85, was the undisputed king of muscles in chocolate bars. It was without counting on the efforts of Nicolas Bodereau. During the first confinement, this young 23-year-old Sarthois claimed to have broken the octogenarian record. An exploit contested by Roger Prévost because of the absence of bailiffs.

8,004 abs, new world record

A summit meeting was therefore held on Saturday in Nazelles-Négron, in Indre-et-Loire to find out who from Tourangeau or Sarthois will have their name written in black and white in the Guinness Book of Records.





In the presence of two bailiffs and about fifty spectators, many of whom were close, Nicolas Bodereau and Roger Prévost engaged in an epic battle over who will have the most contractions in an hour. The results will be final. After 60 minutes of intense effort, Nicolas Bodereau totaled 8,004 abs against 6,745 for Roger Prévost. New world record.

Prévost: “Abs, it’s over for me”

A handsome loser, the Tourangeau still found an excuse to explain his failure: “I had forgotten my gloves … My head was a bar of soap. I had to stop several times, I didn’t know where put my hands so it slipped. I’m sure I could have gone up to 7,000, he told Radio France before adding: “The abdominals, it’s over for me. My next challenge is to find two women to break the female abs record! “

Objective 10,000 for Nicolas Bodereau

For his part, Nicolas Bodereau, football player from Sablé-sur-Sarthe, who spent in particular with the U17s at Stade Lavallois, thanked his parents and expressed his emotion after having gleaned this new world record: “If one day I have to repeat this challenge , I will do it again. For me, the bar of 10,000 abs is doable, “he warns in conclusion.