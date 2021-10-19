France struggles to attract talent, not to retain it

DECRYPTION – She is 19e of Insead’s Global Talent Competitiveness Index. Switzerland remains at the top of the podium.

Switzerland remains the country best able to attract, develop and retain talent, according to the 2021 edition of the Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI) published by Insead and Portulans . Just behind, follow Singapore and the United States.

Many European countries are included in this ranking of attractiveness which looked at the situation of 134 nations. The Netherlands climbs from the 11e at the 6e place and Germany moved from 17e at the 12e place over the same period. The United Kingdom, for its part, retrogrades the 7e at the 11e place, penalized by the effects of Brexit. We have to wait for the 19e place to see France arrive. A disappointment certainly, put into perspective by the fact that this is the first time that she has entered the top 20.

This result is largely due to “Its ability to retain talent on its soil” (12e in the world), thanks in particular to the quality of life of the territory (3e world rank), says the study. In other words, once