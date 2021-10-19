Francis Huster crazy about his ex-partner Cristiana Reali: “It was the finish line of my life”

Déborah Grunwald received Francis Huster in the France Bleu podcast, In the retro. This Tuesday, October 19, the 73-year-old actor returned to the moments that marked his existence and made the women who capsized his heart. Absolute admirer of Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, whose fascination inspired him two works (Molière’s love dictionary and Poquelin against Molière) Francis Huster said he owed her a lot. “It is thanks to Molière that I loved women”, he whispered at the microphone of the journalist.

Daddy of Elisa and Tuscany, (23 and 18 years old), his “two small diamonds”, the unforgettable Juste Leblanc of Stupid dinner made a beautiful statement to Cristiana Reali, his ex-partner and mother of his children, with whom he was in a relationship from 1991 to 2008. “I owe her a lot because without her I wouldn’t have had children. I don’t think I ever imagined how for an actor who changes his life with the roles, it was like a real ship’s keel to still have left a mark behind and to be truly loved.“





According to the man of letters, who was made Officer of the Legion of Honor in 2006 by Jacques Chirac, it is thanks to the fiery character of the beautiful brunette of 56 years that he was able to open up to again, after, in particular, his painful break with Isabelle Adjani. “Cristiana Reali was extraordinary because she had such a temper that, from the start, I had the impression that she would succeed on her own, that she had built her own future in her head and that she would go all the way. She represented all the women I loved, it was the finish line of my life “.

Nevertheless, Francis Huster holds a rather negative discourse concerning love. “I missed everything. I never understood how a woman could love me”, laughed the one who claims to be “a ladies’ man”.