Frédéric Michalak will join the Toulon staff in December

The Toulon Rugby club announced in a press release the arrival of Frédéric Michalak as “Intervening with professional players and the training center. He will be in charge of the player’s individual development ”. He will join the club in December, says the club.
“We started talking about this track last season, assured manager Patrice Collazo. He will be in charge of the player’s individual development on the technical side and on the vision of rugby, a position he currently holds at the Sydney Roosters. (Australian Rugby League XIII). He will take care of both the forwards and the three-quarters and will ensure an individual follow-up of each of them while leading workshops in groups. Frédéric will bring us his experience as a player and coach. “
“I will speak on the development of the individual performance of players, a significant subject of modern rugby, and on the strategic attack / defense analysis”
Former RCT player, Michalak was crowned three times European champion (2013, 2014, 2015) and once French champion (2014). “The RCT is a great club, he declares in the same press release, with this touch of madness, in which I had the chance to evolve as a player. Being a club consultant to push towards high performance and personal accomplishment is a challenge that motivates me. I will speak on the development of the individual performance of players, a significant subject of modern rugby, and on the attack / defense strategic analysis. “
Beaten last Saturday by Racing in Mayol (20-27), Toulon currently occupies eleventh place in the Top 14.