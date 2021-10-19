Frédéric Michalak will join the Toulon staff in December

“We started talking about this track last season, assured manager Patrice Collazo. He will be in charge of the player’s individual development on the technical side and on the vision of rugby, a position he currently holds at the Sydney Roosters. (Australian Rugby League XIII). He will take care of both the forwards and the three-quarters and will ensure an individual follow-up of each of them while leading workshops in groups. Frédéric will bring us his experience as a player and coach. “