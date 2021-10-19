More

    Free brings good news about Oppo smartphones

    VoLTE: Free brings good news about Oppo smartphones

    Since each manufacturer plays a bit by its rules with the activation of VoLTE at Free Mobile, the operator provides a clarification on Twitter regarding the Oppo models.

    Sony will not be, Samsung is taking its time … The activation of VoLTE for Free Mobile subscribers can look like a crossroads in certain specific cases. Subscribers then ask themselves the question: will my smartphone be compatible?

    Free provides an answer for fans of the Oppo brand, one of the very popular Chinese players at the moment. On his Twitter account @ Free_1337, the operator explains having received a reassuring confirmation from the manufacturer: all new products released from the second half of 2021 integrate by default the VoLTE parameters of Free Mobile.

    What to ensure a peace of mind if you intend to opt for a very recent smartphone from the manufacturer or wait for a next release: you will indeed be entitled to voice over 4G.

    Xavier Niel’s operator has already communicated on the possible reasons for incompatibility between a smartphone and its service. Concretely, Free’s VoLTE is compatible with all smartphones supporting the service, but some manufacturers voluntarily deactivate VoLTE by default in their mobiles for SIMs or networks where the network has not been tested. The latter then ask the operator to be able to perform tests before updating their models to make the option visible.

    As a reminder, here is the list of compatible terminals or those which will soon be unveiled by Free Mobile:

    Terminals already compatible

    Apple

    iPhone 7 *

    iPhone 8 *

    iPhone X / XS * / XR

    iPhone SE 2020

    iPhone 11 *

    iPhone 12 *

    iPhone 13 *

    Xiaomi

    Redmi 9T

    Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Redmi 10

    Mi 11 Lite 5G / Mi 11 Lite 5G new

    Mi 11T 5G / Mi 11T Pro 5G

    Mi 11 Ultra 5G

    Poco F3 5G

    Oneplus

    OnePlus North

    OnePlus 8/8 Pro / 8T

    OnePlus 9/9 Pro

    Motorola

    Moto G 5G

    Moto G10 / G30 / G50 / G100

    Edge 20 / Edge 20 Pro / Edge 20 Lite

    Razr 5G

    Oppo

    Reno 4 5G

    A54 5G / A74 5G / A94 5G

    Reno 6 5G / Reno 6 Pro 5G

    A16s

    Wiko


    Power U20

    Crosscall

    Core M5

    Honor

    Honor 50

    Vivo

    Y72 5G

    Alcatel

    3080G

    VoLTE compatibility announced for current October 2021

    Xiaomi

    Mid 10

    Redmi 9A

    Mid 10T

    Redmi Note 9T 5G

    Samsung

    A40

    Huawei

    Mate Xs

    Running November 2021

    Huawei

    P40 Lite 5G

    Vivo

    Y11s

    Y20s

    Y52 5G

    Y72 5G

    V21 5G

    X60 Pro

    Wiko

    Power U10

    Power U30

    Y62

    Nokia

    Nokia 2.4

    Nokia 5.4

    Running december 2021

    Google

    Pixel 4a / 4a 5G

    Pixel 5

    Pixel 6 *

    VoLTE compatibility announced for 2022

    Oneplus

    OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro

    Oppo

    Reno 4 5G

    Samsung terminals compatible with VoLTE (date undetermined)

    All S21

    All S20

    All Note 20

    All S10

    All Note 10

    Z Fold / Z Fold 2 5G / Z Fold 3

    Z Flip / Z Flip 5G / Z Flip 3

    A10 / A20e / A40 / A50 / A70 / A80

    A02s / A03s / A12 / A22 4G / A32 5G / A42 5G / A52 4G / A52 5G / A52s 5G

    A21s / A31 / A41 / A51 / A51 5G / A71

    M11 / M31 / M31s / M51

    X Cover 5 / X Cover 4s / X Cover Pro / X Cover Field Pro

    D6 / A6

    What exactly is VoLTE?

    Avoiding switching between 2G or 3G networks during a call, VoLTE allows the user to gain in quality, speed and comfort of use. This technology gives access to simultaneous use of voice and data services in 4G. As a result, it is possible to download files or even check your emails via 4G while calling. Another advantage is that the call setup time is 3 times faster (as well as a significantly reduced failure rate). The sound quality is also improved thanks to the high definition sound.


    Aslam

