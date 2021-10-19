Free brings good news about Oppo smartphones

Since each manufacturer plays a bit by its rules with the activation of VoLTE at Free Mobile, the operator provides a clarification on Twitter regarding the Oppo models.
Sony will not be, Samsung is taking its time … The activation of VoLTE for Free Mobile subscribers can look like a crossroads in certain specific cases. Subscribers then ask themselves the question: will my smartphone be compatible?
Free provides an answer for fans of the Oppo brand, one of the very popular Chinese players at the moment. On his Twitter account @ Free_1337, the operator explains having received a reassuring confirmation from the manufacturer: all new products released from the second half of 2021 integrate by default the VoLTE parameters of Free Mobile.
What to ensure a peace of mind if you intend to opt for a very recent smartphone from the manufacturer or wait for a next release: you will indeed be entitled to voice over 4G.
Xavier Niel’s operator has already communicated on the possible reasons for incompatibility between a smartphone and its service. Concretely, Free’s VoLTE is compatible with all smartphones supporting the service, but some manufacturers voluntarily deactivate VoLTE by default in their mobiles for SIMs or networks where the network has not been tested. The latter then ask the operator to be able to perform tests before updating their models to make the option visible.
As a reminder, here is the list of compatible terminals or those which will soon be unveiled by Free Mobile:
Terminals already compatible
Apple
iPhone 7 *
iPhone 8 *
iPhone X / XS * / XR
iPhone SE 2020
iPhone 11 *
iPhone 12 *
iPhone 13 *
Xiaomi
Redmi 9T
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi 10
Mi 11 Lite 5G / Mi 11 Lite 5G new
Mi 11T 5G / Mi 11T Pro 5G
Mi 11 Ultra 5G
Poco F3 5G
Oneplus
OnePlus North
OnePlus 8/8 Pro / 8T
OnePlus 9/9 Pro
Motorola
Moto G 5G
Moto G10 / G30 / G50 / G100
Edge 20 / Edge 20 Pro / Edge 20 Lite
Razr 5G
Oppo
Reno 4 5G
A54 5G / A74 5G / A94 5G
Reno 6 5G / Reno 6 Pro 5G
A16s
Wiko
Power U20
Crosscall
Core M5
Honor
Honor 50
Vivo
Y72 5G
Alcatel
3080G
VoLTE compatibility announced for current October 2021
Xiaomi
Mid 10
Redmi 9A
Mid 10T
Redmi Note 9T 5G
Samsung
A40
Huawei
Mate Xs
Running November 2021
Huawei
P40 Lite 5G
Vivo
Y11s
Y20s
Y52 5G
Y72 5G
V21 5G
X60 Pro
Wiko
Power U10
Power U30
Y62
Nokia
Nokia 2.4
Nokia 5.4
Running december 2021
Pixel 4a / 4a 5G
Pixel 5
Pixel 6 *
VoLTE compatibility announced for 2022
Oneplus
OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro
Oppo
Reno 4 5G
Samsung terminals compatible with VoLTE (date undetermined)
All S21
All S20
All Note 20
All S10
All Note 10
Z Fold / Z Fold 2 5G / Z Fold 3
Z Flip / Z Flip 5G / Z Flip 3
A10 / A20e / A40 / A50 / A70 / A80
A02s / A03s / A12 / A22 4G / A32 5G / A42 5G / A52 4G / A52 5G / A52s 5G
A21s / A31 / A41 / A51 / A51 5G / A71
M11 / M31 / M31s / M51
X Cover 5 / X Cover 4s / X Cover Pro / X Cover Field Pro
D6 / A6
What exactly is VoLTE?
Avoiding switching between 2G or 3G networks during a call, VoLTE allows the user to gain in quality, speed and comfort of use. This technology gives access to simultaneous use of voice and data services in 4G. As a result, it is possible to download files or even check your emails via 4G while calling. Another advantage is that the call setup time is 3 times faster (as well as a significantly reduced failure rate). The sound quality is also improved thanks to the high definition sound.