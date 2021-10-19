Free brings good news about Oppo smartphones

Since each manufacturer plays a bit by its rules with the activation of VoLTE at Free Mobile, the operator provides a clarification on Twitter regarding the Oppo models.

Sony will not be, Samsung is taking its time … The activation of VoLTE for Free Mobile subscribers can look like a crossroads in certain specific cases. Subscribers then ask themselves the question: will my smartphone be compatible?

Free provides an answer for fans of the Oppo brand, one of the very popular Chinese players at the moment. On his Twitter account @ Free_1337, the operator explains having received a reassuring confirmation from the manufacturer: all new products released from the second half of 2021 integrate by default the VoLTE parameters of Free Mobile.

What to ensure a peace of mind if you intend to opt for a very recent smartphone from the manufacturer or wait for a next release: you will indeed be entitled to voice over 4G.

Xavier Niel’s operator has already communicated on the possible reasons for incompatibility between a smartphone and its service. Concretely, Free’s VoLTE is compatible with all smartphones supporting the service, but some manufacturers voluntarily deactivate VoLTE by default in their mobiles for SIMs or networks where the network has not been tested. The latter then ask the operator to be able to perform tests before updating their models to make the option visible.

As a reminder, here is the list of compatible terminals or those which will soon be unveiled by Free Mobile: