Free launches a new server update for Revolution, Pop, Delta, mini 4K and One Freeboxes

Notice to Freebox subscribers, restart your server, Free has just launched a new update.
One month after a previous update incorporating a new VPN, Free is deploying a new version of the server firmware for the Freebox Revolution, Pop, Delta, mini 4K and One. Stamped 4.5.1, it brings in particular an improvement on the Freebox Delta, “The soft restart now triggers the shutdown of the VMs, which then have about 10 seconds to shut down properly before the forced shutdown”, say the developers. In addition, many fixes have been made to all of the boxes:
- Corrections to the default sizes of some Freebox OS windows.
- Update of the exclusion lists of http (s) ports not allowed by browsers.
- It is no longer necessary to restart your Freebox Server twice for the Let’s Encrypt certificate of the freeboxos.fr subdomain to be taken into account on IKEv2 VPNs.
- Pairing of a new application is now possible from the local network when no application is paired (new box or reset); pairing via mafreebox.freebox.fr will soon disappear, it will be necessary to go through the API domain discovered via mDNS.
- Update of the API to version 8.4 including the addition of an error code when trying to have WPS & wifi network hidden at the same time.
- Fixed a bug on some OpenVPN configurations.
- As well as many other little things …