Free launches a new server update for Revolution, Pop, Delta, mini 4K and One Freeboxes

Notice to Freebox subscribers, restart your server, Free has just launched a new update.

One month after a previous update incorporating a new VPN, Free is deploying a new version of the server firmware for the Freebox Revolution, Pop, Delta, mini 4K and One. Stamped 4.5.1, it brings in particular an improvement on the Freebox Delta, “The soft restart now triggers the shutdown of the VMs, which then have about 10 seconds to shut down properly before the forced shutdown”, say the developers. In addition, many fixes have been made to all of the boxes:



