Free Ligue 1 passes the million downloads and offers a gift “to all football fans”

The Classico OM-PSG will be offered to everyone this Sunday, October 24 on the Free Ligue 1 application.

More than a year after its launch, Free’s 100% Ligue 1 service has found its place. First with a new version revised and corrected this summer but also with the return of the public in the stadiums, without forgetting the Messi effect. The operator seems to be winning for the moment his bet, namely to popularize a new way of consuming football via live extracts of the 380 matches of the regular season, or 30 minutes per game with a delay of 15 to 20 seconds with direct radio. “We have spent the million downloads on all platforms ”, this morning welcomes Thomas Reynaud, Managing Director of Free, on the Europe 1 antenna. Present before the match, during the meetings with interviews in the flash zone but also after the final whistle with summaries offered free of charge to all , Free Ligue 1 also stands out with its original series and various formats of its own, which today have “more than 3 million views”.





The Classico OM-PSG offered to all

Free for Free subscribers, the operator’s service launched its subscription at € 3.99 / month in September for other users, only for the part extracted almost live from the championship matches. On the occasion of the Classico OM-PSG this Sunday, October 24 at 8:45 p.m., the number 2 of Free announces that this shock at the Stade Vélodrome is free for everyone regardless of the operator, something to delight French football fans who do not are not subscribed to Ligue 1 on Prime Video. “You will see all the best moments, goals and actions, 30 minutes of the meeting”, concludes Thomas Reynaud.

With its digital batch acquired for 42 million euros per year over the period 2020-2024, Free wishes “Bring something different from other operators to our 20 million subscribers by giving them free access to 100% of Ligue 1”, but going to attract prospects via in particular “A very strong complementarity with our fiber and 4G / 5G networks”.

The almost live extracts of the OM-PSG match of the 11th day of the French Championship will be available on the free Free Ligue 1 application downloadable on iOS and Google Play but also on Freeboxes (channel 63).