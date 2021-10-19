Free officially launches its new Freebox Home application for iOS and Android

After having offered it in beta, Free is launching its new Freebox Home application on the Apple Store and the Google Play Store, for subscribers with the Freebox Delta Server.

Free has officially launched its new application on the Apple and Android stores, which uses the home universe of its Freebox application. Called Freebox Home, it allows you to manage the Security Pack and connected objects remotely. Sleek design incorporating the visual identity of Freebox Files and Connect, a simplified interface and many features to discover, this application should become essential for customers concerned and fans of home automation.

You can install the Freebox Home application via the links below:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/ en / app / freebox-home / id1510724405

Android: https://play.google. com / store / apps / details? id = en. freebox.security





On the program, the possibility of checking the state of the alarm and activating it from anywhere, enough to secure your home. But also to keep an eye on everything that is happening with the camera which in case of movement, will record what is happening. Thanks to this app, it is also possible to install the detectors more easily, “Effortlessly and in minutes”, promises the operator.

Another feature, adding widgets makes it easier to use. “A lamp that stays on often? The camera watching the entrance? Choose what you want to see first and reincarnate your home on your phone, ”the developers explain. Emphasis is also placed on controlling all your objects with real-time activity monitoring of your home, between movements, open doors, windows and lights on. Piloting commands to manage connected objects compatible with your Freebox Delta are also part of the game.

You can find the Freebox Home test carried out by Univers Freebox