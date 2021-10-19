Freebox Wi-Fi repeater updates and fixes annoying problem

Free’s Wi-Fi repeater gets a small update and is stabilizing.

In addition to a new software version for the Freebox Server, Free is now deploying a new version 1.7.2 of the firmware for its repeaters. The developers thus announce that they have corrected a problem preventing their devices from fully connecting to Freeboxes (box animation detected then red LED). In addition, there are several overall stability improvements that Free does not detail. To resolve the problem indicated and benefit from this new update, all you have to do is restart your device.

As a reminder, a Wi-Fi repeater is included on demand for Freebox Pop and Delta subscribers and offered as an option for € 20 to Freebox Revolution and mini 4K subscribers. It is also possible to order several additional devices if the surface of your home requires it.

How do I know if my Pop Wi-Fi extender has been updated?

First, go to the Freebox Connect application, available on iOS and Android. On the home page, you should see your repeater appear as part of your Freebox equipment. If this is not the case, go to the list of equipment and click on your repeater.





You then enter a page dedicated to information about your device. Go to “Other information” directly. In our case, the 1.6.8 update is indeed installed.