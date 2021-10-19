French soldiers kill woman in chase

A woman was killed Monday in Mali by the French army in the Gossi region, in the north of the country. The soldiers were carrying out a Franco-Malian reconnaissance mission “in an area where elements of an armed terrorist group had been detected”. The latter identify “two individuals on a motorcycle. At the sight of the French and Malian soldiers, the two individuals abandon the motorbike “and flee towards an undergrowth, while” an abandoned assault rifle, ammunition and a military bag are discovered near the motorbike ” , explains the staff in a press release.

The soldiers “initiate the pursuit of one of the two individuals in the woods. Four warning shots were fired to stop him but the latter moved further away ”. Then “the individual turns sharply towards the soldiers who apply a neutralization fire” and “discover that it is a woman”, suspected of belonging to the fleeing crew of the motorcycle, he explains. -he.





This is not a 13 year old teenage girl

“Residents of the nearest village are called to clarify the identity of this person” but “no one knows her,” said the staff, specifying that the body was buried on the spot. A command investigation was initiated “to clarify the exact sequence of events and to have a complete light on this combat action”, concludes the press release.

The announcement comes alongside rumors on social media accusing the French force Barkhane of killing a 13-year-old girl on Monday in an air raid in N’Tillit commune, southwest of Gao. Affirmations firmly denied by the French general staff: “There was no aircraft in this area yesterday and no action by Barkhane on the ground”.