Fuel check or lower taxes: Emmanuel Macron will decide

Posted on Oct 19, 2021 5:21 PMUpdated Oct 19, 2021, 5:33 PM

Emmanuel Macron promised it last week: there will be “short-term action, to support households”, to “leave no one in disarray” in the face of the increase in fuel prices. The least we can say is that it is very difficult and politically ultra-sensitive for the government to find the appropriate measure, six months before the presidential election and in the midst of a debate on purchasing power and the transition ecological… Purchasing power remains the number one concern of the French.

While a fuel check seemed to hold the rope, the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, on Tuesday made a turn on the wing by putting the track of lower taxes on the front of the stage, “simple and fast ”defends an adviser. “Expensive and always difficult to come back to,” warns another.

“Simple, fair and efficient”

On Monday, the Minister of the Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, said himself, like the Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, in favor of a targeted fuel check rather than a reduction in taxation ” very expensive for a result that the French will not see ”, less targeted and he added,“ not wise ”for the environment. “It’s a personal opinion, we can not exclude a track on principle,” lashes an adviser to the executive.

“What we want is for it to be simple, fair and efficient, there is no ruled out track,” Gabriel Attal said on RTL, mentioning among them “the question of taxes”, and that of “a check, specific assistance for people who use their car”. But if the spokesperson recognized that “the ideal is to have direct targeted assistance to those who need it most”, he immediately pointed out its flaws.





Decision Wednesday

“We do not want to set up a device that would be a gas plant because by dint of wanting to make too much lace, too many criteria […] you arrive at a complex device, with people who should be concerned and are not ”he continued, tackling in passing, without citing it, the system set up in Hauts-de-France by Xavier Bertrand . In addition to the complexity and the time to set up since there are no files of the French having to use their car to work, the executive may not want to take up this option, the presidential battle requires.

“There is what we would like to do and what we can do, we look at everything”, evades Matignon. “The check, it is long to put in place and above all, there would be holes in the racket, on the side of the middle classes and upper middle classes who for the moment support us”, worries an adviser of the executive. “After the“ yellow vests ”, we should be careful not to have a white collar revolt! He continues. “There is too much excitement on this subject,” regrets another.

Time is accelerating since a last arbitration meeting took place Tuesday at the Elysee Palace. Emmanuel Macron and his Prime Minister Jean Castex should make their choice this Wednesday, during a lunch. The decision will be announced immediately. If the track of a – temporary – reduction in taxes seemed to hold the line, it was not yet validated this Tuesday at the end of the day.

While the oppositions compete for proposals and await the government’s measures at the turn, the executive wants at all costs to avoid landing on a measure which in the end does more political damage by causing more discontents than relieved French people. “The check, it would be lose-lose, estimates a heavyweight of the majority. Those who will not have it will be dissatisfied, those who will find it insufficient ”. Many in government recognize that each avenue has its pros and cons.