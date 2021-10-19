Fuel prices: major brands compete with discounts and promotions

bluecinema via Getty Images Carrefour, Leclerc, Casino, U stores … The vast majority of brands are increasing the number of promotions or offers on fuel prices (photo illustration)

CONSUMPTION – Large retailers are attacking soaring fuel prices. Several large brands have launched operations on fuels at cost or very advantageous in recent weeks. One way to bait customers and respond to the government who asked resellers to lower their prices to relieve the wallet of the French.

As Michel-Edouard Leclerc pointed out on Monday, October 18, if by selling at cost price, the price continues to increase, this means that “the leeway is not with us”. Taxes (TICPE, VAT) now represent nearly 60% of the composition of the price at the pump for SP95 and just over 56% for diesel, according to the French Union of Petroleum Industries (UFIP).

Thus, several large retailers have announced that they are offering promotions:

Casino

Casino is the first to have launched an offer, as of August 6. In 100 supermarkets and 35 Casino hypermarkets, fuels are sold at cost price, but only from Thursday to Sunday.

Since last week, another offer has been added in 32 other hypermarkets with a voucher from 25 liters purchased (it is valid from Thursday to Saturday and cannot be combined with the first offer). As explained Automobile magazine, from 25 liters, Casino offers a voucher equivalent to the difference between 1 € / liter and the price paid per liter at the time of filling. “Example for a supplement of SP95-E10: 25 liters at 1.64 € / liter = 41 €, the gift voucher therefore amounts to 16 €”, summarizes the media.





Leclerc

Michel-Édouard Leclerc, guest of RTL this Monday, October 18, announced that the fuels will be sold at cost price, until October 30, in all service stations in E.Leclerc centers, excluding motorway stations.

“We are making the maximum effort that the law allows us to make. We currently do not have the right to resell at a loss, ”he also said.