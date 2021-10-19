Fuel prices: major brands compete with discounts and promotions

bluecinema via Getty Images
CONSUMPTION – Large retailers are attacking soaring fuel prices. Several large brands have launched operations on fuels at cost or very advantageous in recent weeks. One way to bait customers and respond to the government who asked resellers to lower their prices to relieve the wallet of the French.
As Michel-Edouard Leclerc pointed out on Monday, October 18, if by selling at cost price, the price continues to increase, this means that “the leeway is not with us”. Taxes (TICPE, VAT) now represent nearly 60% of the composition of the price at the pump for SP95 and just over 56% for diesel, according to the French Union of Petroleum Industries (UFIP).
Thus, several large retailers have announced that they are offering promotions:
Casino
Casino is the first to have launched an offer, as of August 6. In 100 supermarkets and 35 Casino hypermarkets, fuels are sold at cost price, but only from Thursday to Sunday.
Since last week, another offer has been added in 32 other hypermarkets with a voucher from 25 liters purchased (it is valid from Thursday to Saturday and cannot be combined with the first offer). As explained Automobile magazine, from 25 liters, Casino offers a voucher equivalent to the difference between 1 € / liter and the price paid per liter at the time of filling. “Example for a supplement of SP95-E10: 25 liters at 1.64 € / liter = 41 €, the gift voucher therefore amounts to 16 €”, summarizes the media.
Leclerc
Michel-Édouard Leclerc, guest of RTL this Monday, October 18, announced that the fuels will be sold at cost price, until October 30, in all service stations in E.Leclerc centers, excluding motorway stations.
“We are making the maximum effort that the law allows us to make. We currently do not have the right to resell at a loss, ”he also said.
crossroads
From this Wednesday, October 20 and until the end of the month, the Carrefour group has announced a discount of 5 euros for each tank of gasoline from 25 liters. An amount that can be allocated “in vouchers or on the customer’s loyalty card”, says a spokesperson for the sign, notes Release. On the basis of the prices currently in force, this represents a discount of more than 10%, regardless of the fuel.
U stores
The U stores have announced that diesel is already almost at cost price, since with 1 liter, the margin is 2 cents.
Let’s all be transparent!
At @ ULesCommerçants, for 1 L of diesel at 1.54 €, our margin is 0.02 €, almost at cost price. We can see that the subject is not the margin of distributors. Should we not simply support the poorest households with aid? pic.twitter.com/AIuQl5LudJ
– Dominique Schelcher (@schelcher) October 13, 2021
Promoting fuels at cost price is above all an advertising effect for these retail chains. As recalled The Automobile Journal, fuel is “a leading product where the margin is counted in cents per liter and very often on the fingers of one hand”. The margins on the sale of gasoline and diesel are reduced to a minimum by the major brands to attract consumers to their stores.
See also on The HuffPost: In a Lebanon in the midst of a fuel shortage, a huge fire in a refinery