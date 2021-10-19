Fuels: diesel, gasoline … in one click find the cheapest station in your region

The price of fuel at gas stations continues to soar. Diesel has just reached an all-time high, while unleaded 95 will have to cross the € 1.67 mark. For several years, the “fuel prices” site has been used to view prices in all points of sale in France.

The increase in prices at service stations is not weakening. This is due to the strong demand for oil generated by the post-Covid economic recovery. The supply is also reduced with producing countries which sometimes produce voluntarily in limited quantities. The increase in fuels mainly concerns the European continent. Depending on the price of a barrel of oil, this price race should continue for some time. The benchmark Brent oil in Western Europe is at its highest level in 5 years and is trading at $ 84.35 on Tuesday October 19th.

Find the cheapest fuels

Faced with this increase, the government is considering taking measures to help the most precarious French people to finance part of the cost of fuel. While waiting for these measures, to be sure to pay the best price, it is better to compare the prices before going to the pump. For several years, the site www.prix-carburants.gouv.fr, developed by the government, has offered a simple and accessible interactive map. The price of fuel in all service stations in France is indicated there. The map is updated daily. A great way to save money intelligently. A mobile-optimized version of the site is available at this address: prix-carburants.gouv.fr/mobile.





“All you have to do is select a fuel and enter a postal code to obtain the prices charged at the corresponding stations. You can refine the search by specifying the type of brand and the services offered (catering, shops, etc.) ) “, explains the website of the Ministry of the Economy. A simple and efficient tool.