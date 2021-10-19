Fuels. How much are taxes in a liter of gasoline?

Will the government agree to lower fuel taxes? The price of diesel reached an all-time high, peaking on Monday at 1.5583 euros per liter on average, according to figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, while the SP95-E5 is only a cent of its record price in 2012, at 1.6567 euros on average. The subject has been a hot topic since the “yellow vests” crisis which forced the government to give up the implementation of a carbon tax on these fuels in November 2018.

Evolution in euros of the price of a liter of fuel

Faced with this global surge in energy prices, the executive announced the establishment of a “tariff shield” to curb this increase. The Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili and the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire reacted again on Monday by announcing that they would prefer the establishment of a “fuel check” – the terms of which remain to be defined – rather than a lower taxes already in force. But what is the price of fuel actually made of? Decryption.

Almost a euro tax for unleaded 95 According to the French Union of Petroleum Industries (UFIP), in 1.66 euros per liter of unleaded 95, there are:

– 0.691 euro from TICPE (Internal consumption tax on energy products)

– 0.138 euro VAT on TICPE

– 0.138 euro VAT on the product

– 0.148 euro distribution cost

– 0.541 euro of product cost Or 96.7 euro cents in taxes per liter (about 58% of the total amount) In 1.56 euros per liter of diesel, there are:

– 0.609 euro from TICPE (Internal consumption tax on energy products)

– 0.122 euro of VAT on TICPE

– 0.138 euro VAT on the product

– 0.161 euro distribution cost

– 0.529 euro cost of the product Either 86.9 euro cents in taxes per liter (approximately 56% of the total amount)

Oil represents only 30% of the total cost The price of oil is set according to “variations and expectations of supply and demand in the short, medium and long terms”, explains the ministry. It is also linked to the quality of the material. The benchmark crude is listed on three international markets: Dubai in the Middle East, WTI-type crude oil traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Brent traded on the London Stock Exchange. The current rise in fuel prices in France is partly explained by the increase in the price of Brent on international markets. A recovery that rises to a tumble at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The barrel had fallen to 18.38 dollars in April 2020 and returned last month to a level that it had not known since October 2018, to 74.79 dollars. The 2021 average is also the highest of the last six years, with the exception of 2018 (71.05 dollars per barrel on average, against 67.71 this year).

Evolution of the price of the barrel (Brent) in dollars



These fluctuations logically influence what the cost of the crude barrel at the pump represents, which is around 30-35% of the final price. To which must be added two equally unstable elements: the refining margin as well as the cost of transport and distribution. The cost of refining, which consists of transforming crude oil into finished petroleum products such as gasoline or diesel, has also started to rise again after the health crisis. It represents almost 3% of the total cost of gasoline. This is also the case for the gross transmission-distribution margin, estimated on average between January and September at 16.6 cents / L for SP95-E5 and 16.3 cents / L for diesel.

An amount that would represent a little less than 10% of the price at the pump. This total price excluding tax now costs 0.6893 euros for the S95-E5 and 0.6895 for diesel. Or respectively 41.7 and 44.2% of the final price. Taxation represents between 55 and 60% of the total price The rest of the price is therefore linked to the taxes collected by the State. These are of two types: the internal consumption tax on energy products (TICPE) and VAT. The first has been frozen since 2018 at 0.6829 euro / L for the SP95-E5, at 0.6629 euro / L for the SP95-E10 and at 0.5940 euro / L for diesel. It is therefore stable and the weight it takes in the final price is mainly linked to the variation in other factors. Thus, in April 2020, taxes represented up to 72% of the total price of the SP95, even though the final price was much lower …

Percentage change in the share of taxes in the price of fuel

VAT is applied twice: on the TICPE and on the total price excluding tax, each time at 20%. This represents between 12 and 14 euro cents for the TICPE tax depending on the fuel.