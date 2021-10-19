Fuels: how much can you earn by converting your car to ethanol?

FUEL PRICES – More and more motorists are betting on bioethanol, which offers a gain of several tens of euros each month compared to diesel or gasoline. Buying a converter box can pay for itself in a year, according to mechanics. We do the calculations.

Sold on average 0.68 euros per liter in gas stations, it costs half the price of other fuels. At a time of soaring fuel prices, ethanol is doing well. Faced with it, diesel indeed climbs to 1.53 euros per liter on average, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Ecological Transition published Monday, October 11: a record rate which has increased by nearly 30% in one year and which exceeds the previous peak, recorded in October 2018 at the start of the yellow vests crisis. SP 95 gasoline is sold at 1.6 euros. On the other hand, superethanol has only grown by 4.4% since the start of the year and is therefore cheaper, even if you have to consume 20% more on average compared to other fuels. This mixture, composed of 15 to 35% of essences as well as alcohol obtained from plants such as beetroot, thus attracts many motorists.

Since the beginning of the year, 420,000 m3 of Superethanol-E85 have been sold, according to the latest projections from the National Union of Agricultural Alcohol Producers (SNPAA), a consumption never reached before, report The echoes. Especially since according to the newspaper, France is the leading European producer of bioethanol. Concretely, a motorist who travels 13,000 kilometers per year at the wheel of a vehicle consuming 6L / 100 km and who would switch to E85 superethanol can earn 31 euros per month for a car running on diesel and 45 euros for a gasoline car. A comparison available on the online calculator Bioethanocarburant.com, the site of the Bioethanol Collective. For those who multiply long journeys, the profit climbs quickly. A private driver, interviewed in the TF1 20H report in the header, benefits from a full tank at 35 euros. “For me, it’s a difference of 600 to 700 euros per month compared to diesel”, he rejoices.

A converter box at 1,100 euros

So, how then to convert your vehicle? The only legal option is to install a box billed on average at 1,100 euros, paid for in a year according to garage owners. But beware, only gasoline vehicles can be converted to superethanol. “Fuel is incompatible with diesel models”, warns Pascal Beurois, garage owner in Hauts-de-Seine in the report in the header, “we would damage the car”. It must also be installed at an approved garage. Of the 11 million vehicles running on gasoline in France, 115,000 cars are already equipped with a converter box today in France, and 41,000 are originally compatible with bioethanol, according to the SNPAA.

There is also a second solution, but which is actually a trap to be avoided. It is possible to ask a mechanic to reprogram the parameters of a vehicle, but this practice is illegal – although it is more affordable than a converter box, since it takes at least 590 euros for a reprogramming, in depending on the vehicle, indicates a mechanic in the subject below. It is mandatory to change your vehicle registration document to switch from unleaded to superethanol, but the highway code prohibits it for this type of operation: the registration certificate is then no longer valid.

“What is very paradoxical about the law is that you can do just about anything and everything with a car as long as you don’t drive this car on public roads”, deplores Nicolas Bernard, editor-in-chief of the Auto Plus site in the report at the top. Although between 300 and 400 garages offer this conversion in France and that the risk of control is low, motorists are still exposed to a fine, the amount of which can go up to 450 euros.

