Gabby Petito: the heartbreaking reason her worried parents let her go on a road trip

A month after Gabby Petito’s body was discovered, her parents, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt, and her stepfather, James Schmidt, spoke on Australian television.

A month ago, their life was turned upside down. On September 19, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt learned of the death of their daughter, Gabby Petito.Found dead strangled in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, the 22-year-old influencer went on a road trip on July 2, 2021 with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. 1er September, the 23-year-old nonetheless returned alone to his parents’ Florida home, before disappearing into the wild two weeks later, on September 14, 2021. Since then, an arrest warrant has been issued against Laundrie, and the FBI makes every effort to find the trace of the young man, suspected of the murder of his girlfriend.

This situation, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt would never have thought to live it. In an interview given this Sunday, October 17 to 60 minutes, an Australian TV show, Gabby Petito’s parents revealed they always trusted their daughter’s boyfriend, to the point of letting her go on a road trip despite their concern. “I was worried, confesses Nicole Schmidt on screen. I told her to be careful, to take care of her, to always know what was going on around her, not to trust everyone … But I was reassured because she was with Brian, I thought she would be safe. I thought he would take care of her. “

“He really looked like a good guy”

If Joseph Petito, Nicole Schmidt and his companion, James Schmidt, trusted Brian Laundrie so much, it was because the young man looked like the ideal son-in-law. “Every time he came he was very polite, admits James Schmidt in 60 minutes. He was also talking to our other children. They got to know him and liked him.” “He would draw them pictures, read them stories before sleeping … He really looked like a good guy “, adds the mother of the victim. Large-scale searches are underway to locate Brian Laundrie. According to New York Post, a young hiker matching his description was seen Monday, September 20 near the town of Baker, Florida.

