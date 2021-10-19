Gas tariffs: the government plans to reduce taxes

Posted on Oct 18, 2021 4:47 PMUpdated Oct 18, 2021, 11:00 PM

Soaring energy prices are forcing the government to release more and more ballast. After the freeze on regulated gas tariffs, announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex, last month, the executive is now considering reducing taxes on the gas bill from the start of next year. A measure that would benefit all households subscribed to gas, i.e. 10.5 million households, and not only 5 million subscribers to regulated tariffs or offers indexed to these tariffs.

“Nothing is decided yet”, tempers one within the government. What is already certain is that the fiscal lever is in the hands of the government. An amendment to the finance bill, in the process of being voted, authorizes the executive to reduce the internal tax on the consumption of natural gas (TICGN). At 8.43 euros per megawatt hour, it represents on average 12% of the bill.

An “essential” drop

“There is no guarantee that we will be led – I was going to say cornered – to activate this device”, declared the Minister of Public Accounts, Olivier Dussopt. The pressure rises for it to be effectively activated. The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) officially called for a “temporary reduction” of the TICGN, “from 1er January 2022 ”. “Such a tax reduction is essential to limit the financial exposure of suppliers and facilitate subsequent tariff catching up”, argues CRE in a deliberation published on Monday.

The freeze on regulated gas prices will apply from 1er November 2021 to June 30, 2022, provides for the draft decree submitted for opinion to CRE. If the consequences are simple for customers – no increase for eight months -, on the contrary, they are particularly difficult for suppliers. They will indeed lose a lot during this period, because they will continue to obtain supplies at high prices on international markets.





“A matter of life and death”

Part of the shortfall will be made up later. The government decree provides for a period of “upgrading”, which may extend until June 2023. During this period, prices will increase in a greater proportion than what would have happened normally or they will decrease less than. planned.

However, that may not be enough, especially if the fall in international gas prices, expected in the spring, does not materialize. As of this winter, small suppliers risk going out of business. “Several of them have had to increase their prices, at the risk of losing their customers,” notes Xavier Pinon, manager of the Selectra comparator. For some it is a matter of life and death. Even suppliers with strong backs have stopped recruiting new customers for gas, such as Sweden’s Vattenfall.

Help for suppliers

This is why CRE calls for a reduction in taxation, which would allow the pressure to be partially released and “facilitate subsequent tariff catching up”. It remains to be seen in what proportion the tax would fall and what this would cost public finances. TICGN is expected to bring in 2.35 billion euros next year.

This measure would have the advantage of benefiting all gas subscribers, even those who have subscribed to fixed-price offers and who have not suffered an increase in their bill for the moment. The Commission also recommends “an additional aid system for suppliers who find themselves in serious financial difficulty as a result of the tariff freeze”. A point under study in ministerial offices.