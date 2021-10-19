German Gorillas raises $ 1 billion

The company Delivery Hero enters the capital for a sum of 200 million euros.

The young German express delivery company Gorillas announced on Tuesday that it had raised nearly a billion dollars (860 million euros) to finance its growth in this growing market. The start-up will “invest in technological development and marketing to improve the customer experience“, She explained in a statement.

The main investor is the German meal delivery company Delivery Hero, which takes an 8% stake, for a sum of 235 million dollars (200 million euros). The rest of the fundraising was carried out with international investment companies, in particular the American Coatue Mangement, and the Chinese DST Global and Tencent.

In less than two years, express grocery delivery platforms have become ubiquitous. Founded in 2020 in Germany, Gorillas is one of the pioneers of this booming market with stratospheric valuations but whose economic model remains to be consolidated. “Gorillas now has (…) the resources to become a market leader in Europe», Welcomed the CEO of the group, Kagan Sümer.





Like its competitors Cajoo, Flink, Getir or Zapp, Gorillas promises deliveries in record time after the order is placed on its app, thanks to the mini-warehouses it sets up all over city centers. The start-up is now present in 55 cities and 9 countries, having greatly benefited from the coronavirus pandemic. In March, only a year after its creation, it had already reached a valuation of more than one billion dollars, after raising funds of 290 million euros.

But this growth is not going smoothly: in his hometown of Berlin, Gorillas has been facing a social movement for several months. Several strikes and warehouse blockades have been organized by delivery men in recent months, demanding improvements in working conditions, wages and safety. They also ask for “permanent contracts»For company employees. Gorillas highlights the fact that delivery people benefit from employment contracts, unlike some companies in the sector using freelancers. “We don’t exploit anyone“, Defended the CEO of the group, Kagan Sümer, in the daily FAZ at the end of September. According to the German newspaper Der Spiegel, a “dozenPeople have been fired for going on strike.