Germany. Reduction of the green electricity tax by 43%!

When the standards that we impose on ourselves are no longer tenable, we have to go back.

The best is always the enemy of the good.

And ecological ideology is a cruel example.

It can’t work.

Why ?

Because the measures do not serve to solve the problems by changing the framework but to mask inaction and the absence of strong strategy and choices.

If you want to stop polluting and reduce the environmental footprint, you simply have to stop mass consumption and make everything disposable. We must tax what comes from afar, relocate production close to places of consumption and require manufacturers to provide a 10-year warranty and repairability on each product sold. So here we will start talking about ecology.

But we do comestics where the fish always end up biting their tail.

“The renewable electricity surcharge, introduced under the German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG),” will drop from 6.5 to 3.7 cents per kWh from January 1, “said Peter Altmaier, the country’s interim economy and energy minister.

Germany will lower its infamous renewable electricity surcharge to the lowest level on record by 2022, as signs indicate the next government may prepare to remove the tax entirely.

“This represents a drop of almost 43%,” Altmaier told reporters on Friday (October 15).





The EEG surcharge is one of the pillars of Germany’s transition to renewable energies. The money goes into a fund that provides renewable electricity providers with a guaranteed price for 20 years, giving investors the confidence to invest in wind or solar power projects.

Germany is one of the EU countries with the highest electricity prices, which critics attribute to the GET. According to the energy sector association BDEW, industrial electricity prices in June were 30% higher than wholesale market prices because of this tax.

The tax cut will provide relief to German taxpayers, as gas prices rise around the world, pushing up the price of electricity. For an average household, the tax represented more than 20% of the electricity bill in June 2021 ″.

Our economy is energy.

The raw material necessary for all our activities, even tertiary ones, is an abundant and inexpensive quantity of energy.

We cannot do without it easily or easily.

The transition logically stumbles against reality as well as ecological ideology.

Reality is always the wall against which all ideologues of all countries and all eras are smashed.

