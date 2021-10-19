global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Moscow orders health restrictions –

The city of Moscow on Tuesday ordered its first health restrictions since the summer, in the face of a new surge in Covid-19 cases, against a background of sluggish vaccination and an epidemic wave that does not weaken.

Authorities in the Russian capital have ordered the compulsory vaccination of 80% of service employees, up from 60% currently, by January 1, 2022.

The town hall also ordered the confinement of all unvaccinated over 60s from October 25 to February 25 and the teleworking of “at least 30%” of company staff.

– Daily record of deaths in Ukraine … –

Ukraine recorded 538 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday in the last 24 hours, a record in this eastern European country hit by a new epidemic wave aggravated by a sluggish vaccination.

– … and in New Zealand –

New Zealand also had a record number of cases on Tuesday since the start of the pandemic. Health authorities have reported 94 new cases, a figure that exceeds the previous record of 89 contaminations recorded in April 2020.

– London is monitoring a subvariant of the Delta –

The British government, faced with an increase in Covid-19 contamination, said on Tuesday to “monitor very closely” a new subvariant spreading in the United Kingdom, without it being established as it is if it is more contagious.

– Bulgaria: health pass in the face of the surge in cases –

Bulgaria, dunce of vaccination within the European Union, announced the establishment of a health pass to try to counter the sharp increase in the number of cases of Covid-19.





This certificate will come into force Thursday in restaurants and hotels as well as in cultural places, sports halls and sporting events.

– No Australian Open for Djokovic? –

Tennis players not vaccinated against Covid-19 may have difficulty obtaining visas to participate in the Australian Open, an Australian politician has warned.

The world No.1 Novak Djokovic, for his part, left the doubt on his participation in this first Grand Slam tournament of the year 2022, in an interview with the Serbian daily Blic, broadcast before the warning of the Australian authorities.

Djokovic has in the past publicly taken a stand against vaccines and refuses to say whether he himself has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

– Burundi: slow start for the vaccination campaign –

Only a handful of Burundians have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since the launch this week of the vaccination campaign, one of the latest in the world, a medical source told AFP.

– Freedom of expression hampered according to Amnesty –

Many governments around the world have used the pandemic to put “unprecedented” barriers to freedom of expression and silence critics, Amnesty International said in a report.

– More than 4.9 million dead –



The pandemic has killed at least 4,902,638 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources, Tuesday at 10 am GMT.

The United States is the most bereaved country with 726,201 dead, followed by Brazil (603,465), India (452,454), Mexico (284,477) and Russia (225,325).

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.