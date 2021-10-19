Golden ball, state of form, Clasico … the truths of Karim Benzema!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

He is currently one of the most followed footballers in the world. Since his beautiful Nations League Final 4, Karim Benzema has continued to be praised by many observers, who plead for his victory at the Golden Ball. A childhood dream for him: “It’s been a dream since I was very young. It is also a motivation. Just being on the list of 30 nominees is already satisfying. I can say that I have never been so close to winning it thanks to my performances, which I have done for the last three or four years here. It has always been a goal, deep inside me. When Cristiano Ronaldo won it in the past and got it on the Bernabeu pitch, I was of course happy for him, happy to be in his team but I was also like: ah yes, I too want earn it“he said in an interview for ESPN.

Benzema’s secrets

On its state of form

“Physically, I feel good. The more time passes, the better I feel. It’s a lot about experience. Everything you do after training, when you come home. The seriousness, the professionalism. C “is just learning. Learning to love all the work, not just the pitch and football. It’s loving the work out at the gym, resting well, eating well. Working on your day off. You learn to love it.” that. You don’t force yourself to do it, you like to do it. I go to the gym because I like it. There are times when I get tired and I don’t really want to go, but because I love the job and I know it will make me better, I do it “.

The Clasico

“For me it’s always the same. It’s the best football game in the world, no matter who’s here, who’s gone. It’s history. It’s football. Before Ronaldo and Messi there was Zinedine Zidane, there was Ronaldinho, there was Ronaldo, there was Samuel Eto’o. The names change, but Real Madrid v Barcelona remains Real Madrid v Barcelona, ​​whoever the players are. The pressure is different. I’ve been playing the Clasicos for a while. It will be my 37th! I approach the game knowing it’s Barcelona, ​​with everything around it, but I’m focused. I want to win it “.





On his love of football

“These are stats, and today, we talk a lot about stats. But me? What I like and what I like is that today, we look at my stats but also what I do on the ground. On the passes, on the movement, on the actions, on the controls, on the races, that is what I like the most. For three or four years, there is this consistency, especially in the big games, when my team needs me, I’m always there to help them. I play freely, I play the football I love “.

On its importance taken since the departure of CR7

“When you play with a guy who scores 50 or 60 goals a season, of course you are serving the team, but you are also serving the player. I had to adapt. good connection with him. Once I left, it was up to me to take a step forward and show that I could also make a difference “.

On his future

“I take year after year. As long as I have that desire, that joy and I love football, I keep going. I don’t look at age or what’s going on. It all depends on how I’m feeling physically. I will never force myself. I am 33, I will be 34 in December. I keep playing, I feel better and better, so I have to keep going. And make the most of it. I love the United States. United. Football is getting better and better there. But am I telling you that I will sign there? At the moment, I am in Madrid “.