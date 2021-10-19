Good deal – Huawei FreeBuds Pro “4 star” true wireless earphones at € 103.99

Like many others before them, Huawei’s FreeBuds Pro want to become the new benchmark for headphones true wireless, even if it means being (very strongly) inspired by the market leaders. Let’s see if they succeed in this feat …

Even if they don’t win the price for originality, FreeBuds Pro make a very solid copy. Their reproduction largely perfectible in the treble costs them the ultimate star, but they are all the same a model of choice for those looking for a good pair of headphones. true wireless with active noise reduction. We hope that the manufacturer will very quickly unlock access to the advanced settings of the application to other users, if only those on Android.





Strong points

Overall well-balanced sound reproduction.

Deep and punchy bass.

Comfortable (but not perfectly universal) wear.

Very complete controls, multipoint connection.

Effective noise reduction, rendering the listening mode of surrounding noises quite natural.

Weak points

Reproduction of treble can be improved (precision, extension too short).

Application only on EMUI 10 smartphones for the moment (advanced settings and some features inaccessible to other users).

Voice guidance and app only in English.

As an alternative

The FreeBuds 4i are certainly not free from flaws – apart from their disappointing noise reduction, one thinks above all of their overly sparse controls. But that does not prevent them from going bravely to tease many supposedly more prestigious models, thanks in particular to comfort and extremely solid sound performances. A great success.