Good deal – The Logitech MX Keys “5 stars” keyboard at 60 € (sold out)

Accompanying the MX Master 3 mouse, the Logitech MX Keys keyboard is ultimately no other than a Craft without a multifunction wheel. It is nevertheless significantly less expensive, appearing at € 59.99 (against € 90). The right compromise?
If you’ve been eyeing the Logitech Craft, but you are put off by its price and didn’t have to worry about its multi-function dial, the MX Keys is for you. Almost half the price, it offers just as good performance as its big brother and is therefore a good office automation companion.
Strong points
- Manufacturing quality.
- Automatic backlighting.
- Complete and wireless, but compact.
- Pleasant and silent strike.
- Good battery life for a backlit wireless keyboard.
- Connect to three devices at the same time via Bluetooth and Unifying USB dongle.
Weak points
- Lots of silkscreened characters on some keys.
- Keyboard inclination imposed.
As an alternative
It’s almost flawless for this Designer Compact Keyboard. It offers good typing quality and exemplary compactness, perfect for saving space on a desk or taking it anywhere. We still regret the operation with four button cells, while a rechargeable battery could have been more durable and would have possibly allowed the provision of a backlighting of the keys. The optional Number Pad complements the formula well for those who need to handle numbers regularly, even if it adds significantly to the bill.