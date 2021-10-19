More

    Good deal – The Logitech MX Keys “5 stars” keyboard at 60 € (sold out)

    Technology


    Accompanying the MX Master 3 mouse, the Logitech MX Keys keyboard is ultimately no other than a Craft without a multifunction wheel. It is nevertheless significantly less expensive, appearing at € 59.99 (against € 90). The right compromise?

    If you’ve been eyeing the Logitech Craft, but you are put off by its price and didn’t have to worry about its multi-function dial, the MX Keys is for you. Almost half the price, it offers just as good performance as its big brother and is therefore a good office automation companion.


    Strong points

    • Manufacturing quality.
    • Automatic backlighting.
    • Complete and wireless, but compact.
    • Pleasant and silent strike.
    • Good battery life for a backlit wireless keyboard.
    • Connect to three devices at the same time via Bluetooth and Unifying USB dongle.

    Weak points

    • Lots of silkscreened characters on some keys.
    • Keyboard inclination imposed.

    As an alternative

    It’s almost flawless for this Designer Compact Keyboard. It offers good typing quality and exemplary compactness, perfect for saving space on a desk or taking it anywhere. We still regret the operation with four button cells, while a rechargeable battery could have been more durable and would have possibly allowed the provision of a backlighting of the keys. The optional Number Pad complements the formula well for those who need to handle numbers regularly, even if it adds significantly to the bill.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSevilla FC, offensive difficulties, the public… Gourvennec discusses all the subjects
    Next articleCan porn be fun when you’re a young actress?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC