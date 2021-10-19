Good deal – The Logitech MX Keys “5 stars” keyboard at 60 € (sold out)

Accompanying the MX Master 3 mouse, the Logitech MX Keys keyboard is ultimately no other than a Craft without a multifunction wheel. It is nevertheless significantly less expensive, appearing at € 59.99 (against € 90). The right compromise?

If you’ve been eyeing the Logitech Craft, but you are put off by its price and didn’t have to worry about its multi-function dial, the MX Keys is for you. Almost half the price, it offers just as good performance as its big brother and is therefore a good office automation companion.