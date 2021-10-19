good deals for a cheaper fuel

The price of fuel is the hot topic of the moment. Prices at the pump have been trending upwards since the start of the year, and this increase accelerated at the start of the school year. This led to record prices for both diesel and unleaded 95 E10.

The fuel budget has therefore never been so high for the French. Some adapt with a radical choice, less ride. Others have no choice but to refuel and go in search of a cheaper station. To attract them, several supermarket brands have launched a commercial operation. Caradisiac summarizes here all the good plans to lighten (a little) the note.

The cost price at Leclerc and Géant Casino

Leclerc launched a fuel operation at cost price on all of its stations (just over 700). We were thus able to see in one station a reduction of five cents on the liter of diesel, which makes a gain of € 2 with a full 40 liters. This is valid until October 30.

The cost price is also offered by hypermarkets and supermarkets of the Casino brand (this was already the case since this summer). It is applied weekly from Thursday to Sunday.





The voucher at Carrefour and Géant Casino

Carrefour, which reacted after Leclerc, went on another track: the voucher. With the promise of a more interesting offer: 5 € are offered on a full tank of at least 25 liters. With a diesel at 1.55 €, we therefore spend 38.75 € and we obtain a voucher of 5 €. However, you have to go to the cash desk at the station, and it is not always open.

Casino also offers a voucher at certain points of sale. The voucher is equivalent to the difference between the price paid per liter and € 1 (the idea is therefore to make the liter at € 1). Example on a full 40 liters of diesel, the voucher is 22 €! This is interesting. (This offer is not cumulative with the cost price).

Where can I find the cheapest station?

Tools allow you to locate the cheapest station around you. First, there is the official government website, well done with easy to use search tools and regularly updated info.

On smartphones, there are various applications that also offer you to know the prices around you, most often with an update carried out by users (therefore be careful with the update date): “Essence & Co”, “Essence / Diesel Now »…