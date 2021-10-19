goodbye 120 Hz in 4K

If Apple yesterday praised the capabilities of its new MacBook Pro 14 and 16 in terms of display on external monitors, we should not expect wonders in 4K on the refresh side. Apple is content with the HDMI 2.0 standard …

Like an aftertaste of not enough. Apple yesterday presented its new 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pro. Completely redesigned, equipped with new miniLED screens, a new chassis and above all new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors (both powerful and energy efficient), the new MacBook Pro also benefit from a complete connectivity.

In addition to three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, they now feature a new MagSafe connector, as well as an SD card reader and a full-size HDMI port. Excellent news… at least with one detail: Apple did not see fit to equip its 2021 MacBook Pros with the latest HDMI standard.





HDMI 2.0 … and that’s it

Contrary to what we would have liked to find on machines aimed at professionals and advanced users, the new MacBook Pros do not have the HDMI 2.1 standard. They are content with a slightly older HDMI 2.0 port. It will therefore allow display in 4K, but with a refresh at 60 Hz “only”. By switching to an HDMI 2.1 connection, it would have been possible to broadcast this time in 120 Hz on a compatible 4K monitor (this is now the case for many televisions).

The news is relatively surprising, because as MacRumors reminds us, the latest Apple TV 4K does indeed benefit from the HDMI 2.1 standard. It is difficult in these conditions to know why Apple did not want (or could not?) Add this same connection to its new MacBook Pro.

However, these are already relatively versatile when it comes to display on external monitors. With their Thunderbolt 4 ports, MacBook Pro equipped with M1 Pro chips can indeed broadcast simultaneously on a maximum of two 6K screens at 60 Hz. Those equipped with an M1 Max processor can this time support up to three external screens. 6K, and a 4K monitor at 60Hz.