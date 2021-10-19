Google predicts huge success for its smartphones

Google is reportedly planning to sell a lot of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The firm would even target sales twice as high as all its sales of smartphones in 2020.

According to Nikkei Asia, Google would have huge ambitions for the sales of its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro who are about to be announced this Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

The Mountain View firm plans to sell no less than 7 million Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. For comparison, that’s double the amount of all their smartphone sales combined last year. On the other hand, in 2019, Google had sold nearly 7.2 million pixels across all ranges, so the goal does not seem fanciful either.

In addition to these good sales of the Pixel 6, Google is also predicting good sales of the Pixel 5a. Google has reportedly asked its suppliers to manufacture more than 5 million units.

According to previous rumors of Nikkei, Google planned to sell 10.5 million phones (all models combined) in 2022. With these new figures, Google would expect a little over 12 million sales between 2021 and 2022, so we are potentially on an increase in projections.





According to the most recent sources cited by Nikkei, it would be “The most aggressive step ever taken by Google to increase its production of smartphones”. Understand by this that Google is betting big on these two ranges of smartphones to finally establish itself and become a market giant.

What is this projection based on?

According to Nikkei, Google would not only bet on the hoped-for enthusiasm for its new smartphones. The tech giant would, among other things, bet on the recovery of market share left by the fall of huawei. In addition, the firm would like “Capitalize on its position as the only American smartphone manufacturer whose devices run on Android”.

The firm would target in particular the North American, European and Japanese markets, “More sensitive to data confidentiality” and that “Care very much about the national security implications associated with electronic devices”, says IDC analyst Joey Yen, quoted by Nikkei Asia. In his viewfinder, the names of the three market leaders are cited as Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi.

Remember that its three rivals produce much larger volumes than Google. Samsung produced 266 million smartphones in 2020, when Apple sells 206 million, Huawei 189 million and Xiaomi 147 million according to figures from the IDC institute.

This sudden ambition would also come from the fact that Google is now designing its own SoC, the Tensor Core. The company would see this as a key element in differentiating itself from the competition.