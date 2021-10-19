Gourvennec (Lille) before the match against Sevilla FC in the Champions League: “Provoking our destiny”

Do you still think Sevilla, who are just one point ahead of you, are the strongest team in the group?

Yes. They are a strong team in La Liga and experienced in the Champions League. If it wins its match late in the Championship, it will be able to take the lead in the standings. They manage to switch the matches in La Liga, but not in C1 where they were hooked. Last season, Sevilla came out of their C1 group stage, beaten by Dortmund in the round of 16. It’s a complete team with players we know well in L1: Ocampos, Koundé, Diego Carlos. She knows how to hold the ball, she is robust inside the game, strong behind and has elimination qualities up front. They will only miss En-Nesyri in front. But it’s a big workforce. It will take a very good LOSC, both well defending, hampering their construction and relying on our strengths to cause them problems.