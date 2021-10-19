Gourvennec (Lille) before the match against Sevilla FC in the Champions League: “Provoking our destiny”

Lille suffered its fourth defeat in L1 this Saturday in Clermont (0-1). The content and attitude of northern players prompted President Olivier Létang to affirm that his troops had “Hit rock bottom”. The frustration of this new relapse in the Championship must feed the reaction of the Mastiffs this Wednesday evening in Pierre-Mauroy for the reception of Seville (9 pm). Last of Group G of the Champions League, LOSC needs to win to advance. His trainer would like this continental competition to be a driving force to revive his team.
“Can the defeat at Clermont fuel a revolt against Seville?
Compared to what we had built in the Championship in September, we thought we were safe from such a poor performance. We must therefore be lucid, analyze the reasons but also very quickly switch to the next match. Besides, it’s another competition. The players fought a lot to compete in this great event. Seville regularly has a very good level in Europe. We cannot go over what did not work, complain, stay on our discontent. We must think that the C1 is a positive engine to approach this match against Sevilla. And provoke our destiny.
“There has necessarily been a decompensation after a league title and an incredible season”
Will your roller coaster season in L1 be marked by mental and physical freshness?
It is possible and desirable. There was bound to be a decompensation after a league title and an incredible season. The players have shown that they are capable of making big matches like against OM (2-0, October 3). One must seek this regularity so as not to experience air pockets that people rightly do not understand. Players are better than that. When we approach C1, there is no mood, no fatigue. We must be aware of these exceptional matches to play, light the fire and play a big game from 9 p.m.
Do you still think Sevilla, who are just one point ahead of you, are the strongest team in the group?
Yes. They are a strong team in La Liga and experienced in the Champions League. If it wins its match late in the Championship, it will be able to take the lead in the standings. They manage to switch the matches in La Liga, but not in C1 where they were hooked. Last season, Sevilla came out of their C1 group stage, beaten by Dortmund in the round of 16. It’s a complete team with players we know well in L1: Ocampos, Koundé, Diego Carlos. She knows how to hold the ball, she is robust inside the game, strong behind and has elimination qualities up front. They will only miss En-Nesyri in front. But it’s a big workforce. It will take a very good LOSC, both well defending, hampering their construction and relying on our strengths to cause them problems.
Are you under pressure for the result?
It’s a mini-Championship. Tomorrow evening (Wednesday), we’ll be halfway there. All matches are difficult. We must succeed in being conquerors and in packing this meeting without opening up in front of extremely skilled players. We need a full match as we did against OM. We had managed to contain them and to have opportunities, to find good feelings. This is the stake of tomorrow, including vis-à-vis the public who responded to the behavior of the team against Marseille. It boosts the players. It won’t play out much. Sevilla is strong, but we have our say in this match.
What do you think of your Lopetegui counterpart?
I followed a lot, with LOSC, Sevilla last season. I know him well from his work at the Federation and in Porto, his difficult episode in selection and then at Real Madrid. He is highly respected in our community, in Spain and internationally. He found in Seville the opportunity to express his talent. I respect him enormously. “