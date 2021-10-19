Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy would borrow controls from GTA V | Xbox one

There is no lack of information since the official announcement of the arrival of Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition last week. Today, it’s a dataminer by the name of alloc8or who discovered an official description of the Rockstar remaster, the type of description that we could find on the back of the cover and on the purchase pages of the dematerialized version.

A remaster whose gameplay is similar to that of the last opus

The leaked description therefore emphasizes the classic, even legendary side of remastered games. Graphics evolutions should be present according to the list of new lighting, improved textures and resolution of the environment. In addition, what catches our attention is the part focused on the controls and the targeting of the style of GTA V. Will we have a feeling almost identical to that of GTA V or will we find a little the feeling it? were there in these games released more than 15 years ago? We can’t wait to have a steering wheel or a gun in our hands in this remaster to see what it really is. In the meantime, here is the full description that leaked:





“Three iconic cities, three epic stories. Play classics from the original Grand Theft Auto: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas trilogy, updated for new generations, with general improvements including new lighting and upgrades environment, high-definition textures, increased shooting distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and more, bringing these worlds to life in new levels of detail. “

As with all the other leaks, this one is also to be taken with a grain of salt while waiting to see an official gameplay trailer or simply to have the game in hand. Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will still be debated by gamers, knowing that its price should approach € 79.99 for next-gen versions and that the fashion for the remaster begins to exasperate players who see it as a laziness on the part of the biggest studios.