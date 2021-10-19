Greg is Naël’s dad, he is shocked / Burnt amber because of Salomé – Here it all begins October 22, 2021 (episode 255) | Here it all begins

Discover the detailed summary of Here it all begins season 2 in advance episode 255 broadcast on Friday, October 22, 2021 (TF1). Eliott felt that Greg was Naël’s dad and Jasmine confirms. Stella and Gaetan can no longer make fitness videos, they are uncomfortable.



The complete recap of the ITC soap opera of the 10/22/2021 episode with the #IciToutCommence spoilers in preview, everything you need to know.

Find the full summary ofHere It All Begins Episode 255 broadcast on TF1 on Friday, October 22, 2021 (see the summaries in advance of Here it all begins ): the recap of the previous episode Here everything starts from 10/21/2021 is online.





Teyssier has called an educational meeting in relation to the incident with Jasmine and Naël in the kitchen.

Jasmine doesn’t want to tell Rose who Naël’s father is… she’s convinced he doesn’t care. Rose thinks that Jasmine has no more choice, she has to warn the father.

Gaetan receives a message from Stella telling him that she is thinking of him… he deletes the SMS.

Jasmine comes to talk to Greg… but Eliott is present. Jasmine doesn’t know where to start. In the end, she asks him for help rolling a saddle of lamb. Greg refuses… he tells Eliott that she took him for a coach. Eliott doesn’t appreciate that Greg dumped Jasmine: he tells her that he behaved like a real ass.

Stella tells Gaetan that she can’t pretend: she only thinks of him. Gaetan tells him that every 2 is impossible.

Ludivine and Noémie insist that Stella and Gaetan do their fitness video. Gaetan ends up accepting.

Clotilde judges Jasmine insolent, irascible… she unsettles the students. For Teyssier, Jasmine is dramaque. Emmanuel says he will advise on Jasmine’s fate after today’s assessments. He’s going to attend.

Greg comes to see Jasmine in the kitchen: he sees medicines on the table. She confides in him that she is bipolar. Jasmine admits that she hesitates to take the drugs… because it can take away her creativity. Greg decides to help Jasmine because he thinks she is talented. He doesn’t want her to get fired. All this gives her strength, Jasmine takes the pills.

Salomé is caught by Lisandro who forgot to tell Amber that the plate was hot (she burned herself). Salomé clearly did it on purpose… Amber understands it a few minutes later. Anaïs tells Salomé that she has gone much too far.





Teyssier tells Jasmine if she has the number of a baby sitter because her studies at the institute are not over. Jasmine is happy.

Ludivine films Gaetan and Stella’s fitness video: she makes proposals but nothing works. Gaetan stops right in the middle.

Eliott finds Naël too cute, he hugs him… but he starts to cry. He wants to pass it to Greg but Jasmine takes it right back.

Eliott tells Greg that she found Jasmine weird: he asks Greg if something happened between them. Greg admits he slept with Jasmine last summer (August). Eliott thinks that Greg is Naël’s father (he had put on a condom but “quickly”).

Here everything starts in advance episode 254 of October 22, 2021: Ludivine learns the truth about Stella







Ludivine asks Gaetan what’s going on with Stella: he just says he’s tired. Gaetan confesses to his sister that there was an ambiguity with Stella… he has no desire to look elsewhere. Gaetan thinks it’s a mini-flirt and it’s all over. Ludivine judges that it is not that clear.

Maxime blames Salome for causing Amber’s burn. Salomé is on her guard, Anaïs tries to calm things down. She must stop beating on Amber.

Greg and Eliott arrives at Jasmine’s (finally at Rose and Antoine’s) to talk to her. Greg asks Jasmine if he is Naël’s father… because Eliott is paranoid about it.

Jasmine confesses to Greg that he is indeed Naël’s dad. Greg doesn’t want to believe it, he says it’s impossible. Jasmine even offers to do a paternity test.

To be continued The summary Here it all begins episode 255 from Monday 25 October 2021.

Comment the episodes on the forum here it all begins every day and find the full list of ITC players from the Serie.