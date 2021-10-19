Guillaume Gille announces classic Golden League roster

The French team unveiled on Tuesday the list of 23 players who will participate in the first stage of the Golden League, from November 4 to 7 in Norway. Apart from international retirees Luc Abalo, Michaël Guigou and Yann Genty, all the Tokyo Olympic champions are called up, and no new head is called up.
” In addition to the Olympic champions, we wanted to solicit a large part of the players who, since last April, have been part of the French team’s project for the years to come. », Explained coach Guillaume Gille in a press release. Thus, the France team will have in its ranks nine players who were not in the adventure in Tokyo: Kévin Bonnefoi, Dylan Nahi, Karl Konan, Élohim Prandi, Jean-Jacques Acquevillo, Aymeric Minne, Théo Monar, Benoît Kounkoud and Yanis Lenne. All were, however, part of the larger gathering last spring.
” This will be an opportunity to take stock and put the rest of the season into perspective: the Golden League and of course the Euro next January. But not only because it is also the first meeting on the way to Paris 2024 », Specifies Guillaume Gille. The start of the internship will also allow the appointment of a new captain, who will succeed Michaël Guigou, retired after the Olympic title.
For this first stage of the Golden League, the Blues will start against Denmark on Saturday 6 November, then will be opposed to Norway on Sunday 7 November. Or two matches in 24 hours.