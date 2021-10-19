Guy Marchand alone in a big house: who is his wife, 40 years younger than him?

On the occasion of the promotion of his new film, Guy Marchand confided in the Parisian. The opportunity to learn more about his wife, a young Russian, named Adelina.

It seems that at 84 years old, Guy Marchand has not said his last word. The actor is playing this Wednesday, October 20 of the film Everything smiles on us. But that’s not all. Soon, TF1 will also broadcast a TV movie, called The last part, in which he plays alongside Franck Dubosc. If everything is going well on the professional side, what about his private life? On the occasion of the promotion of his many projects, Guy Marchand confided in the columns of Parisian. Et he mentioned Adelina, the one who loves him and who is 40 years younger than him.

Guy Marchand then seems quite resolved on his situation with the young woman: “And then I lived with my beautiful Russian, but she moved to Berlin. She’s forty years younger. I’m not going to piss her off. It’s all over. That’s what he did. aging is harder. What could be more beautiful than a woman on the face of the earth? ” This beautiful Russian is called Adelina Khamaganova, with whom he shared his life for fourteen years! Model from Serbia, she meets the actor at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport in the 2000s. The one who works in the security team falls madly in love with the Frenchman.

Guy Marchand: “It’s until death between us”

If they formalize their relationship a few years after their meeting, Guy Marchand and the beautiful Russian get married in 2006. The top model has a daughter named Anastasia on her side, born from a previous union and who is educated in Berlin, place of residence of the young woman. Unfortunately, in November 2020, the actor reveals that he now lives separated from his beautiful. “When I go to pick her up at the station, I watch her come towards me. She hugs me against her, like it’s the first day. It’s unbelievable. It’s until death between us.”, he confided to Gala. If both are happy in this situation, then all is well.

