Guy Marchand “broke”: how he squandered his fortune

While he will soon return to the cinema to the poster of Tout nous smiles, Guy Marchand confided without taboo on his financial situation in the columns of the Parisian. And it was time for the actor to come back to the forefront.

Star of the small and big screen since the 1970s, Guy Marchand is now one of those actors who are now more discreet, but no less present. In parallel with a career as a singer, he who released his last album in 2020, Born in Belleville, the artist will soon be showing at Everything smiles on us by Mélissa Drigeard, with Elsa Zylberstein and Stéphane De Groodt. While he also has several feature-film projects in the pipeline, Guy Marchand confides it without make-up: he needed, more than ever, to come back to the forefront. And this for purely financial reasons.

“It was time for me to shoot again because we’re broke“, thus entrusted the actor to Parisian, on newsstands Monday, October 18, which specifies how he squandered his fortune. Movie star Nestor Burma, shock detective by Jean-Luc Miesch, released in 1982, he plays Marc Covet, the crooked journalist. But adapted in series a few years later, Guy Marchand will play the role of Nestor Bruma, which will allow him to win “a lot of money”. “But I spent it all, he admits. Horses. Cars. The women. I liked to live widely. And I didn’t have star salaries. I’m a tourist”, he adds.

Guy Marchand “in the red” because of his passion for cars

Finances of which he had already revealed the content in 2019, he who lives today separated from his wife of 40 years his junior, Adelina, with whom he married in 2007, who now lives in Berlin without being divorced of the actor. At the time, Guy Marchand confided that he was “in the red with [sa] retirement, withholding taxes “, and especially, “the way in which [il] spent [son] money” : in his passion for American cars. “They are really nice my bankers, I tell them to trust me, that we are never safe from a triumph!”, he added. A visibly consuming passion, to the point that two years later, the actor has still not managed to get his head out of the water.

