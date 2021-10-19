Guy Marchand talks about his financial problems

On the occasion of the film’s release Everything smiles on us, in theaters on October 20, in which he gives the reply to Elsa Zylberstein and Stéphane de Groodt, Guy Marchand confided in our colleagues from the Parisian, and notably mentioned his financial problems. Indeed, the actor already explained in 2019, to the magazine Here: “I’m in the red with my retirement, payroll taxes, the way I spend my money and my passion for American cars! They are really nice my bankers, I tell them to trust me, that we are never safe from a triumph! “





“It was time for me to shoot again, because we’re broke”, confessed Guy Marchand in the columns of the newspaper Le Parisien on Tuesday, October 19. “I made a lot of money on the Nestor Burma, but I spent it all. Horses. Cars. The women. I liked to live widely. And I didn’t have star salaries. I’m a tourist.“said the actor. Financial difficulties which should undoubtedly be improved, because Guy Marchand will also soon be on the bill for the new TF1 fiction” the Last Part “(on the theme of the end of life and euthanasia), in which he will play the father of Franck Dubosc – also a co-scriptwriter – and the husband of Macha Méril.

Thierry claude