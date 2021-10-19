A study highlights the impact of bank charges on the purchasing power of many French people. In the country, one in two people is in the open at least once a year. How to limit the costs?

Half of the French are in the open at least once a year. Between commissions and premiums, the bill can quickly climb. “You are overdraft, you have costs so you are even more overdraft and it is a permanent process “, confides a passer-by, met by the France Télévisions teams. According to a study, the average amount of the overdraft is 232 euros in 2021. The costs can expose if it is not authorized: up to 21% of fees and 80 euros of intervention commission.





However, there are disparities between banks. “On average, in traditional banks the cost of overdraft will be around 60 euros, when it will be only two euros in online banks.“, indicates Laure Prenat, Managing Director of Panoramabanques. To avoid an overly high bill, contact your advisor to negotiate an authorization to discovert where opt for a banca cardire to deferred debit.