More

    half of the French are in the open at least once a year

    Business


    Posted

    Banks: half of the French are overdrawn at least once a year
    France 2

    Article written by

    M.Justet, C. Barbaux, L. Haedrich, B. de Saint-Jore – France 2

    France Televisions

    A study highlights the impact of bank charges on the purchasing power of many French people. In the country, one in two people is in the open at least once a year. How to limit the costs?

    Half of the French are in the open at least once a year. Between commissions and premiums, the bill can quickly climb. “You are overdraft, you have costs so you are even more overdraft and it is a permanent process “, confides a passer-by, met by the France Télévisions teams. According to a study, the average amount of the overdraft is 232 euros in 2021. The costs can expose if it is not authorized: up to 21% of fees and 80 euros of intervention commission.


    However, there are disparities between banks. “On average, in traditional banks the cost of overdraft will be around 60 euros, when it will be only two euros in online banks.“, indicates Laure Prenat, Managing Director of Panoramabanques. To avoid an overly high bill, contact your advisor to negotiate an authorization to discovert where opt for a banca cardire to deferred debit.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleChristophe Urios extends to Union Bordeaux-Bègles? We know more
    Next articlethis nice dream he just realized for his mother

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC