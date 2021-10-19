Handicap: “Stop charity and give us equity”, the rant of Dominique Farrugia

The comedian suffering from multiple sclerosis, considers in particular “that we would have done better to put a little money in accessibility rather than in a film”.

Comedian Dominique Farrugia strongly criticized the disability awareness campaign launched on Monday by the government. In an interview with our colleagues at RTL, Dominique Farrugia, 59, who has been living with multiple sclerosis for thirty years, believes that it would have been better to spend money “in accessibility rather than in a movie”.

“Stop giving us charity and give us equity (…) The public authorities were to pass a law in 2005 which was to give access to town halls, schools, etc. We have handed this law once, twice, three times, “he added.





The actor who is on a media tour to present his new book entitled She never left me on his disease, multiple sclerosis, was also delivered to Brut, in a touching video where he calls for more inclusiveness.

“How to take the metro with a wheelchair?”

Like 100,000 people in France, Dominique Farrugia suffers from multiple sclerosis. In his book, he tells about the hardships he goes through on a daily basis. “We are all suffering from chronic fatigue. We can have more or less severe pain. We can have trouble seeing, trouble walking, it affects everything, this crap,” he breathes.

“There is nothing done for people who are in my situation but also in much worse situations. (…) How to take the metro with a wheelchair? Impossible, apart from line 14. How to cross a street because the sidewalk is too high? I find it great that we are heading towards the kingdom of cycling but I have two wheels too and I would like to use these two wheels and be able to ride as I please, the same way, “he says.