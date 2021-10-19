“He was horrified”: the reaction of Lola Marois’ father upon learning his story with Jean-Marie Bigard

Passing through Touche Pas à Mon Poste this Monday, October 18, Lola Marois revealed her father’s reaction when he learned of her romance with Jean-Marie Bigard.

It is a controversial subject. According to rumors, Emma Mackey and Romain Duris followed many actors before them (Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in Rum Express, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, to name just a handful), and gave in to a thunderbolt on the set of the film Eiffel. They would even be a couple. Only problem? More than 20 years separate them : the star of Sex Education will celebrate its 26th spring in January 2022 while the actor blew out his 47 candles on May 28, 2021. A scandal for many anonymous. Lola Marois, however, can only understand the two stars. And for good reason, his romance with Jean-Marie Bigard (28 years his senior) shocked more than one.

Guest on the set of Do not touch My TV this Monday, October 18, the actress also spoke about the reactions and criticisms of her love affair with the comedian. “Age differences have always bothered people “, she began, “it fascinates as much as it disturbs. (…) So obviously, when I had 24 years old and him 52, it was not necessarily well interpreted.“A misunderstanding that would still be relevant today. Lola Marois does not hide the fact that his father fell from the clouds when he learned of his relationship with Jean-Marie Bigard. Even worse, “he was horrified.“The actress remembers her father’s harsh words:”you are not going to do this to me!“The reason for this shock? The father of the principal concerned ten years younger than Jean-Marie Bigard.

Lola Marois: her mother delighted to see her with Jean-Marie Bigard

Luckily for Lola Marois, his father resolved to abdicate in the face of love. He ended up accepting and even appreciating the stand-up pro in his family, like his ex-wife. Because the mother of Lola Marois, she was delighted to see her daughter in the arms of Jean-Marie Bigard since she herself lives a romance with a man 24 years younger. So much so that the subject inspires a joke within the family. “My mother and Jean-Marie say: ‘we’re going to end up together.’“

