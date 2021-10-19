her daughter Shiloh, in a dress and ballet flats, is revealed as you have never seen her

Shiloh has changed a lot. Since the age of three, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has played tomboys and swears by the boyish cut. For a time, she even asked, according to her parents, to be called John. “She likes tracksuits, she likes costumes, she likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. (…) Neither Brad nor I want to tell her how to act or how to act. feel. She must find her place, “said Angelina Jolie in the columns of Vanity Fair in 2014. But seven years later, the little girl is no longer the same.

This Monday, October 18, Angelina Jolie treated herself to a red carpet with her family. For the premiere of the new Marvel movie, Eternals, she appeared with five of her six children: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and Knox and Vivienne, both aged. 13 years old. All wore clothes that had once belonged to their mother and reworked for the occasion. This is how Shiloh showed off in a long beige sleeveless dress, slit at the knees and accompanied by white ballet flats. Something to surprise fans of the Jolie-Pitt family, who had never seen her in a dress.





For his part, Maddox had donned an elegant black ensemble, consisting of a blazer and pants. A look similar to that of his little brother Knox. Zahara, meanwhile, caught the eye in a silver dress with fringes, (…)

