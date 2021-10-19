here are the best cheap 5G plans of the moment

This time around, it’s safe to say: 5G has never been more affordable than it is today. At the moment, there are indeed very interesting low-cost mobile plans with most operators to take advantage of this ultra-fast network, sometimes even at less than 20 euros per month.

With the recent arrival of Orange in the market for non-binding plans, there are more and more operators offering low-cost 5G mobile plans. Some offers are also as advantageous as their 4G equivalents and we have grouped them together so that you can better make your choice. Here is our selection of the best 5G offers of the moment.

5G packages on promotion

Free’s 5G package: the cheapest

Free has a unique 5G package of 150GB at a still unbeaten price since it is the only one to be offered for less than 20 euros per month. It is also the operator with the largest number of 3.5 GHz antenna with 1,773 sites largely present in large cities and towns. Of course, 4G is also available in this package, consider having a smartphone compatible with the 700 MHz frequency.

150GB is also the most extensive package of this selection. These data can be used anywhere in France. The package also offers unlimited calls, SMS and MMS from mainland France, as well as from Europe and the overseas departments to a French number. More than 100 fixed destinations are included on the call side, always unlimited.

For abroad, 25 GB can be used in 4G and 5G in Europe, DOM. It’s a much smaller envelope than the competition though.

The 5G offer of Free is at 19.99 euros per month for new customers and without time limits. Freebox subscribers are even entitled to an unlimited 5G package for 9.99 euros per month, the most economical offer there is.

Orange: it’s finally without commitment!

Orange has recently changed its philosophy regarding its mobile plans, which are now offered without any commitment whatsoever for 4G or 5G. For the latter we selected the 120 GB package at 20.99 euros for a year before going back to 32.99 euros. This is certainly a price valid for one year, but it is quite possible to change operator before the price change, something impossible before.

Orange’s big advantage is its network infrastructure. By opting for an Orange package, you are guaranteed to have access to quality 5G. Today, more than 100 municipalities and large agglomerations are covered by 5G and the year 2022 should be exponential on this side. The theoretical throughput can reach 2.1 Gbit / s in reception and up to 126 Mbit / s in transmission. This package gives access to an envelope of 120 GB available everywhere in France whether in 5G and 4G. 70GB can also be used in the Europe, DOM, Switzerland and Andorra zones.

In addition to 5G, this package is unlimited on the communication side: unlimited calls, SMS and MMS anywhere in France.

Orange’s 120 GB 5G package is listed at 20.99 euros per month the first year and drops to 32.99 euros per month thereafter. This is a non-binding offer, so you can change your plan before the deadline.

B & You: the Bouygues network above all

It is one of the incumbent operators that has invested the fastest in 5G and continues to set up its infrastructures at high speed. Bouygues 5G is now installed in around thirty towns with more than 100,000 inhabitants. and aims for total coverage of the territory by the end of 2021.

This low cost, non-binding 5G package from B & You offers up to 130 GB in fair use to use everywhere in France. Here again, the speed can be measured up to 1Gb / s thanks to the 1641 5G sites with a frequency of 3.5 GHz and which can give you a theoretical download speed of 2.1 Gbit / s.

Again, this package offers unlimited calls, SMS and MMS in mainland France, as well as from Europe and the overseas departments to a French number. 20 GB can be used in Europe and the DOM and are deducted from the basic envelope

The current 5G offer at B & you is 24.99 euros per month and always without commitment.

RED by SFR: 5G at a round price

RED is the first non-binding operator to have launched its affordable 5G offer alongside its 4G offerings. This 130 GB package is only 5 euros a month more than the 4G offer.





Even if 5G is not yet available everywhere in France, you will still benefit from 4G thanks to almost complete coverage of the territory. On the other hand, SFR 5G is available in the majority of large cities with 5G certified antennas, more than 1,671 sites with 3.5GHz frequency. For abroad, RED gives the right to an envelope of 15 GB to use the Internet from the European Union and the overseas departments, whether in 5G or 4G.

Apart from the speed, you will be entitled to the same advantages as the other packages with unlimited calls to all mobiles and landlines in mainland France and overseas departments (excluding Mayotte) and unlimited SMS and MMS to all operators in mainland France.

RED’s 5G package is 24 euros per month and is available at this price until midnight tonight. It would not be surprising, however, if this offer was extended for a few more days.

Other 5G plans available

Are these offers not to your liking? So, do not hesitate to consult our comparison of the best 5G plans of the moment to see which ones suit you best.