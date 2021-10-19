Tuesday, October 19, 2021
updated on Tuesday 19 October 2021
The Full Moon is the most powerful phase of the lunar cycle. It brings with it its share of surprises and inconveniences.
With the approach of the full moon in October and the upheavals that this causes, we are trying to better understand these phenomena. Sometimes revered, sometimes feared, the Moon is a mysterious star that leaves no one indifferent. Once a month, it lights up the sky and shakes up our daily life with effects close to magic. Many zodiac signs are affected, to varying degrees, on Full Moon nights. This phenomenon is associated with many urban legends and ancestral beliefs: hair growth, childbirth, sleep… What is it really?
The full moon is the most powerful phase of the lunar cycle. It appears between 15 and 18 days after the New Moon. The lunar cycle can have a real impact on your mood, your body and nature. New moon, waxing moon, waning moon… For millennia, the Moon has been studied and dreamed of. Throughout the ages, this satellite has been studied, dreamed of, and adored.
She has always fascinated humans. Some see it as their sleep and others as their health. Indeed, the moon influences life on Earth and its natural mechanisms, like the tide, births or gardening. This influence can be more or less beneficial, with two critical periods : New Moon and Full Moon. Many trades (police, doctors, firefighters, etc.) have noticed that they have more complicated nights at their workplace on full moon nights.
Full Moon October 2021: What are the real effects on the body?
The Moon and sleep:
Some people complain of having trouble sleeping on full moon nights. among us slept badly last night and maybe the reason was just over our heads, the full moon. But then, does the full moon have a real influence on our sleep? In 2013, scientists from the University of Basel, Switzerland, conducted a study that showed that on full moon days, sleep time was reduced by an average of 20 minutes.
To be more precise, the full moon would disrupt our internal biological clock. Another study, published in the journal Sleep medicine in 2014 and conducted on 320 participants revealed that during full moon periods, light sleep phases increase. So yes, don’t be surprised anymore you have difficulty falling asleep during these periods.
The Moon and the mood:
The expression to be “ill-lunated” takes on its full meaning when we know the effects of the Moon on humans. During a full moon, some people say they are more tired and stressed than usual. This is called the lunosensitivity. Many phenomena can appear in some more or less sensitive people: mad libido, mood swings, disturbed periods etc.
Insofar as thewe sleep less well on full moon nights, and that lack of sleep promotes stress, the full moon is highly likely to increase the rate of stress and anxiety in some people. However, as to the level of aggression that is said to increase in some humans, nothing has been scientifically proven. In 2019, Swiss and American researchers analyzed data from 17,966 people treated in 15 different psychiatric departments for 10 years and no correlation between the Moon and aggression has been proven.
The Moon and the menstrual cycle:
Have you seen any changes with your period on full moon nights? Charles Darwin, the father of the theory of evolution, already believed in the influence of the Moon on the rules. According to researchers from the University of Würzburg (Germany), there is indeed a link between the menstrual cycle and the lunar cycle. The results of this study were published in January 2021 in the scientific magazine Science Advances.
The duration of a female menstrual cycle is similar to the cycle of the Moon (around 28 days) and it is not trivial. Women who have a menstrual cycle synchronized with that of the Moon would find it easy to get pregnant. Note, however, that the Moon does not affect all women. As scientists report, menstruation is synchronized with the full moon in just under a quarter of cases in women under 35. Beyond 35 years, this synchronization operates barely once in ten.
The Moon and libido:
Do you want to stay in bed longer during full moon periods? It’s still because of her! The full moon is known to stimulate our senses to their maximum and increase the libido of certain individuals. The full moon will ensure you have the most inflamed nights.
The Moon and the hair:
We have all heard that you have to cut your hair on full moon nights so that it grows back faster. But, is it true? There are no studies that scientifically prove these effects, but many hairdressers recommend cutting your hair as a full moon approaches. Cutting your hair with the moon could strengthen its structure and make it easier to style.
To read also:
Marie France, women’s magazine