With the approach of the full moon in October and the upheavals that this causes, we are trying to better understand these phenomena. Sometimes revered, sometimes feared, the Moon is a mysterious star that leaves no one indifferent. Once a month, it lights up the sky and shakes up our daily life with effects close to magic. Many zodiac signs are affected, to varying degrees, on Full Moon nights. This phenomenon is associated with many urban legends and ancestral beliefs: hair growth, childbirth, sleep… What is it really?

The full moon is the most powerful phase of the lunar cycle. It appears between 15 and 18 days after the New Moon. The lunar cycle can have a real impact on your mood, your body and nature. New moon, waxing moon, waning moon… For millennia, the Moon has been studied and dreamed of. Throughout the ages, this satellite has been studied, dreamed of, and adored.

She has always fascinated humans. Some see it as their sleep and others as their health. Indeed, the moon influences life on Earth and its natural mechanisms, like the tide, births or gardening. This influence can be more or less beneficial, with two critical periods : New Moon and Full Moon. Many trades (police, doctors, firefighters, etc.) have noticed that they have more complicated nights at their workplace on full moon nights.