Hervé Gattegno ousted from the management of “Paris Match” and “JDD” – Liberation

Appointed in 2016, the boss of the two editorial staff could be replaced by two people at the head of each of the titles. His departure coincides with the rise in Lagardère’s capital by billionaire Vincent Bolloré, now the group’s largest shareholder, which owns both media.

Appointment was given this Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., an hour and a half ahead of the usual schedule of the weekly editorial conference of the Sunday newspaper. Its editorial director, Hervé Gattegno, also at the head of Paris Match, told his employees of his imminent replacement, effective Friday. A decision taken in agreement with Arnaud Lagardère, CEO of the Lagardère group which holds the two titles, and Constance Benqué, president of Lagardère News, according to a press release issued shortly after. This agreement would include a confidentiality clause. Gattegno’s departure comes as Vivendi and Vincent Bolloré in the spring became Lagardère’s largest shareholder with 28% of the capital, before launching a takeover bid at the start of the school year following the takeover of shares in the Amber Capital fund. Vivendi’s takeover of Lagardère has already led to the express transformation of the Europe 1 station, which will be linked to the CNews news channel this summer.

“It was Bolloré who said stop”

Hervé Gattegno, former journalist-investigator at World then editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair, had been appointed in 2016 to head the JDD. He then took the reins of Paris Match in 2019. Two French press institutions regularly accused of being close to power. The ambitious Gattegno, who did not wish to respond to Release, is thus renowned for cultivating political friendships. Since the end of 2020, he has also been at the heart of an investigation for witness tampering in the case of the alleged Libyan financing of Nicolas Sarkozy’s campaign.

“From the moment when Nicolas Sarkozy is a member of the board of directors of Lagardère, we do not think that Gattegno’s legal cases are a problem in the group, estimates a journalist who requested anonymity. We all suspect that it is Bolloré behind. ” “It is obvious that it is Bolloré who said stop”, affirms for his part a source within Paris Match, who knows the billionaire well. “It’s reminiscent of iTélé, and obviously Europe 1 this summer, reports another JDD journalist. We could foolishly say that we were protected, but no. It seems that Bolloré is taking control. ” Whether at JDD or to Match, Hervé Gattegno was also accused of cultivating a brutal management and a complicated social dialogue. But the employees considered themselves until then at least protected from the influence of Vincent Bolloré by Gattegno, who openly assumed an editorial line rather hostile to the ideas of the extreme right. “Above all, as long as he was there, it was a sign that we had not yet fallen under the control of Bolloré, notes a journalist from the JDD. The name of his successor will be revealing. ”





“He already knew he was toast”

Would he then pay the cover of the start of Eric Zemmour’s non-presidential campaign? The same week, Gattegno had cracked a critical editorial against the polemicist of the Figaro and CNews in the JDD, before Paris Match publishes his famous Zemmour paparazzade at La Seyne-sur-mer with his advisor Sarah Knafo on the cover the following Thursday. “You have to believe that I’m starting to worry enough that Paris Match, the power poodle, try to harm me, had then tweeted the almost candidate. I won’t be intimidated. ” Zemmour had also announced to sue the weekly.

Within Match, however, we do not believe too much in the theory of a backlash after this coverage. “When he made it, he already knew he was toast”, considers a large pen of the weekly. “His departure was in the pipes before, agrees another member of the editorial staff. He’s smart, he smelled it. He made this blow on Zemmour to be able to say that he is a victim. ” For these two journalists, Gattegno mainly pays the price for his management style, “Pyramidal and ultra-authoritarian” according to the great feather already cited: “He has put the two editorial staff to back in two years. It was far too clannish. ” The other reporter talks about a “Absolute rejection” from the drafting of Match, or “The joy of living, happiness and pride” would have given way to “Sick leave” under the command of Gattegno. The weekly’s Society of Journalists sent a letter to its management on June 19, relating a “Deleterious and destructive climate” within the editorial staff. And one “Deep discomfort” caused by the indictment of Mimi Marchand and the custody of a journalist from Match at the same time.

“The Republic of Friends”

On the editorial level, in particular the independence of information, the work of the ex-boss is also very criticized. The case of the true-false retraction of Ziad Takieddine, for which he could receive a judicial summons, has finished tarnishing his reputation. “With him, it’s three-cushion billiards, the Republic of buddies, balance one of these two sources. the JDD transformed into Macronian Pravda. In truth, in any normal press business, Hervé Gattegno would have jumped a long time ago. “ In terms of sales, if the JDD remains at a good level around 100,000 copies sold per week according to the Alliance for Press and Media Figures (ACPM), the figures of Paris Match are more complicated with 120,000 copies sold in newsstands, against more than 161,000 copies on average two years ago.

At JDD and to Match, it was long hoped that Bernard Arnault, another big fortune in the capital of Lagardère, and reputed (a little) less interventionist than Bolloré, would come to the rescue of the two titles. A glimmer of hope still exists, for a journalist from the JDD : Financière Agache controlled by Bernard Arnault hinted last week in the echoes what “Consider[ait] the possibility of carrying out acquisitions of Lagardère shares depending on market conditions ”. The other option seems fateful: an integration of the JDD and of Match in Prisma Media, the magazine press group (Capital, GEO, Current wife…) Acquired at the end of last year by Vivendi. A significant investment in a major group of the French press, but which until then had no very influential titles on the public debate. With the JDD and Paris Match in the lot, the deal would be quite different.